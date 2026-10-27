Legendary Rock Guitarist Dresses Like Slipknot Member for Bizarre Halloween Performance

Legendary rock guitarist Robert Fripp threw on a bizarre Halloween costume for a new performance video with his wife, Toyah Willcox, and it’s so unsettling that it almost makes him look like a member of Slipknot.

Fripp and Willcox have become internet sensations over the years with their Sunday Lunch-branded performances. Louder reports that in their newest video they perform a hauntingly wicked rendition of Donovan’s Season Of The Witch. While the tune is great, it’s Fripp’s creepy smiley face mask that will give you nightmares. Check it out below!

Videos by VICE

Play video

Fripp and Willcox have been married since 1986. Willcox is an accomplished singer/songwriter who is also a longtime actress. Fripp is a co-founder of King Crimson, one of the greatest prog-rock bands of all time.

Certainly, Fripp has always been one of the foremost critical and creative minds in rock music. Back in 2023, during an interview for BiffBamPop!, he offered some insight into the human relationship with music.

Robert Fripp might not be auditioning for Slipknot just yet, but his costuming is already on point

“The thing is, music has an intelligence all of its own,” Fripp explained. “Now, I’m 77. It doesn’t matter to me very much if people want to be cynical about that. Bearing in mind, one of the further abusive situations within the life of a working player of my age was engaging with the press commentary that I have done over the past fifty-four years, a lot of which was hostile.”

Fripp continued, “If we move on to social media today, for me to make a bold statement like ‘music has an intelligence entirely of its own, and it’s not that the musicians create the music, but the music creates the musician,’ that, for me, this is fact. And if this is not within anyone’s direct experience, that’s entirely fine. Please don’t believe me. Trust your own experience and interrogate your own experience.”

“How to do that?” Fripp rhetorically asked. “Find a piece of music that really speaks to you, that profoundly moves you, and listen. And if we move, I don’t know whether it would be best to say inside the sound or completely outside the sound, but there is something utterly direct, and the music speaks regardless of the person that’s playing it, and becomes immediately available to the person listening to it.”

“You put on the music, and it speaks directly,” he finally added. “That is to be trusted, and that is the experience that we interrogate, and we follow it back. Now at a certain point in my life, if we follow it back, we arrive at silence. Silence is where the music is before it’s born. In my experience, music moves from silence, and where do we find silence? We find silence in love.”

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images