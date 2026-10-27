Legendary Rock Singer Reveals She Was ‘A Dead Man Walking’ During Terrifying Health Scare

We nearly lost one of our rock legends after an extremely frightening health scare. 66-year-old rock legend Cherie Currie, best known for her work as the former lead singer of The Runaways, shared on social media how she was feeling after a stint in the hospital.

She revealed that scans showed she had suffered a stroke and that doctors found a 90% blockage in her internal carotid artery. Currie admitted that she had previously put off seeking medical care because she didn’t think something like this could happen to her. “It’s always putting it off or it could never happen to me,” she said. “That’s the big one. It could never happen to me, and … wrong.”

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The gravity of the situation really hit home for Cherie Currie when she said her nurse described her as a “dead man walking.” She said doctors put her on heavy-duty medication while they planned the next steps in her treatment.

“So, the deal is that I’m on this very heavy duty medication,” Currie shared. “On the 30th, I’ll go in and they’ll put me to sleep, and they’ll put a camera through the artery in my groin. They go up to my neck and look at the blockage and see what they’re dealing with. Then I have to go into the hospital, and they’re going to do the surgery.”

Cherie Currie of The Runaways Reveals The Health Scare That Shook Her to Her Core

Then, the rock legend detailed where they’d have to cut and how her eyesight should improve afterward. Ultimately, she felt like she was blessed to catch the problem before things could’ve managed to get even worse.

“But I am the luckiest woman on the planet, and I thank you so much for your love and care my friends,” Cherie Currie continued. “Your loving powerful prayers helped me immensely, and I love you so much.”

What prompted the Runaways singer to finally go to the hospital in the first place? Currie said she had watched a video from a neurosurgeon outlining signs of a possible stroke and realized she was experiencing some of them, including blurred vision and reduced mental acuity.

“I have a 90-percent blockage on my inner carotid (artery) which they found with the CT scan and the ultra sound,” Cherie Currie said in a separate video on X. “So, what I’m just saying, is that I’m so grateful that I listened to myself, and I brought myself to the hospital. They’ve admitted me, and I’m going to be fine, but had I not watched and listened to that video, who knows? Because I have been really, really, with this carotid, 90 percent, very pushing the envelope, and we don’t want to do that.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images