Legendary Rocker Gets Famous Family Support at Epic Comeback Concert

Jon Bon Jovi returned to the stage for an epic comeback concert at Madison Square Garden, and he got some support from his famous family. The legendary rock star’s daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, was spotted at the big show.

On July 7, 2026, Bon Jovi and his iconic self-monikered band performed at MSG, marking the singer’s first concert in four years. He’d been away from the stage after undergoing vocal surgery. The band will go on to continue their farewell tour, which runs through September.

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Jon Bon Jovi's daughter-in-law, actress Millie Bobby Brown, was at Madison Square Garden yesterday watching Bon Jovi's comeback concert pic.twitter.com/WjOhChPcOs — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 8, 2026

In a PEOPLE cover story, Bon Jovi opened up about his damaged vocal cord procedure in 2022, as well as becoming a grandfather.

His middle son, Jake, married the Stranger Things star in 2024. In August 2025, they announced that they had adopted a baby girl. Notably, Bon Jovi’s oldest son, Jesse, and his wife, Jesse, also welcomed a daughter in 2025.

“See my bracelet? It says ‘Papa Jon’ — I’m like the pizzeria,” the joyful 64-year-old grandpa told PEOPLE, revealing his new nickname. “Jake and Millie were here today with the baby — they just left — and Jesse and Jesse were here two weeks ago with the baby. It’s awesome, it’s absolutely awesome.”

Bon Jovi’s ‘Forever Tour’ runs for several more shows at MSG before heading to the United Kingdom

Discussing his vocal surgery, Bon Jovi shared that he was quite surprised to learn it would be necessary. “I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger. I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft,” he said. “So, when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing.”

Now, after years of working with vocal coaches and doctors, Bon Jovi is ready to get back in the saddle. “I’m fully recovered,” he said. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

He also shared that his bandmates have stuck by his side the entire time he’s been recovering. “They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ’nother level,” he revealed. “They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal, they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”