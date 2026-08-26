LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Mayhem Collection DLC Trailer Confirms Sinister Pack Outfits and Release Date

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight’s first major DLC is less than a month away and a new gameplay trailer is offering the closest look yet at the upcoming Mayhem Collection.

LEGO Batman Mayhem Collection Trailer and Details

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released back in May of this year and players have had the entire summer to explore Gotham City and scour the game for unlockables and secrets. After months of waiting, it’s finally almost time for the game’s villainous-themed Mayhem Collection DLC to arrive.

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A new trailer was released this week that offers a closer look at what players can expect when the Mayhem Collection arrives on September 18.

“The Joker brings a fast-paced, agile combat style focused on speed and mobility, wielding his Paintball Pelter and Boxing Glove, while Harley Quinn offers a chaotic arsenal that includes her trusty hammer, summoning her loyal hyenas, Bud & Lou, and her Fun Gun loaded with Confetti and Bubblegum.”

When it comes to new outfits and collectibles, there will be some exciting additions for players to unlock.

The new Sinister Pack includes themed outfits inspired by popular DC comic book issues and action figures, plus a new vehicle to cruise around Gotham City and various Batcave customization items, including:

Batman – The Batman Who Laughs outfit (Dark Nights: Metal #2 | 2017)

Robin – Robin King outfit (Dark Nights: DM – Legends of the Dark Knights #1 | 2020)

Nightwing – Joker outfit (Nightwing #16 | 2011)

Batgirl – Joker outfit (Jokerized DC Multiverse Action Figure)

Jim Gordon – Joker outfit (The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #9 | 2022)

Catwoman – Joker outfit (Catwoman #65 | 1993)

Talia al Ghul – Joker (Earth-37) outfit (DC Elseworlds comic series | 1997)

Vehicle – Jokermobile (Arkham Trilogy)

Batcave Items – Helmet (The Merciless), Joker Fish Aquarium, Barbatos Statue, Snake Clowns, and Long Halloween Pumpkin

Players will also be able to earn a variety of outfits for The Joker and Harley Quinn based on past Batman media, such as The Dark Knight Returns comic book series, Batman: The Animated Series, and more.

Other key features of the upcoming Mayhem Collection DLC include:

New Story Mission – Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn, each with their own abilities and gadgets, as they orchestrate a breakout from Arkham Asylum with a going-away party Gotham City won’t soon forget.

– Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn, each with their own abilities and gadgets, as they orchestrate a breakout from Arkham Asylum with a going-away party Gotham City won’t soon forget. New Mayhem Mode – Unleash chaos across Gotham City as The Joker and Harley Quinn through time-limited Mayhem Runs and make it back to Amusement Mile before the clock runs out, with Batman and Robin in hot pursuit. Earn LEGO studs by smashing landmarks, stores, vehicles, and completing challenges, while battling A.R.G.U.S. Agents and members of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X in Deathstroke, Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and other notorious DC Super-Villains.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news and updates.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now for PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store). The LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on Sept. 18, alongside the Mayhem Collection DLC.