LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn Starting Today

Four months have gone by since LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released and gamers who have unlocked the Mayhem Collection can finally dive into some villainous activities starting today.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Mayhem Collection DLC Available Now

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September 18 is a big day for LEGO Batman fans with the long-awaited arrival of the Mayhem Collection and the new Absolute difficulty option. The base game launched to very positive fan and critic reactions and the community has been looking forward to the first batch of add-on content for months.

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Players who have paid to unlock the Mayhem Collection content gain access to:

The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters

Breaking out of Arkham Asylum in a new story mission

Causing chaos on the streets of Gotham City via the new Mayhem Mode gameplay experience

The Sinister Pack of DC Super-Villain themed outfits, Batcave items, and a vehicle

Today also marks the release of the Absolute Difficulty, which is designed to be even more challenging than the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight options, requiring greater skill, awareness, and precision in combat.

The Absolute Difficulty is included as a free update for all players.

At the moment, no additional content has been announced beyond today’s additions. Depending on the sales and reception of the Mayhem Collection, it will be very interesting to see whether the experience continues to grow in the future or if this will be the complete gameplay experience.

Additionally, Nintendo Switch 2 players are finally able to join the fun with the official launch of the game on the Nintendo console.

For those who missed the original launch in May 2026, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight allows players to control Batman and a selection of allies and adventure through a unique story that is inspired by a the caped crusader’s many film and television adaptations. There is certainly some inspiration taken from the comics as well, but the biggest story beats follow the Hollywood take on the character and his enemies more than the DC Comics.

“Become the Dark Knight in an open-world LEGO action adventure from TT Games, the award-winning studio behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Battle Gotham City’s most notorious Super-Villains and relive the journey of Batman from origin to legend – packed with iconic moments and signature LEGO humor.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news and updates.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the Mayhem Collection are available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.