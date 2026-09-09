LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Switch 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

Months after its release on other consoles, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is now ready to reveal its Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Lego Batman LEgacy of the Dark Knight Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 September 18

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight originally launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles back in May of 2026 and the title is preparing to release its first major story DLC later this month. After waiting for a few months, Nintendo Switch 2 gamers are finally getting to join in on the fun.

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During the September Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed that the Switch 2 version of the popular LEGO game is releasing on September 18.

“In LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, experience the essential Batman story in a bold, action-packed adventure with hard-hitting combat, an open-world Gotham City, and the signature LEGO charm.

Deluxe Edition owners will receive the Mayhem Collection DLC featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn! It includes a new Story Mission, Mayhem Mode, and a villain-themed Sinister Pack.”

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the LEGO Batman game are available now.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launched to very positive reviews from both critics and gamers and the player base has been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Mayhem Collection DLC that arrives later this month.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO and Batman news and updates.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on September 18, 2026.