LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Where and How To Start Mayhem Mode Content

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight just released its first major content addition, but some players are having a bit of trouble finding and accessing the Mayhem Mode offerings.

How To Access Mayhem Mode in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Screenshot: TT Games

After months of waiting, it’s finally time for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight players to dive into the villainous Mayhem Mode and take control of The Joker and Harley Quinn.

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The game’s Mayhem Mode released on September 17 and all players who purchased or upgraded to the Deluxe Edition of the Batman adventure. Although Mayhem Mode successfully went live on the morning of September 17, some players have been struggling to figure out where to access the new content and begin The Joker’s adventures.

The confusion is coming from players who instinctively loaded up their main save file and began looking around the Batcave or the open-world for a quest or prompt to start a new mission. Instead, players need to Save and Exit and return to the game’s Main Menu to access Mayhem Mode.

From the Main Menu, players who have access to the Deluxe Version of the game will find a new option to select Mayhem Mode (instead of Continue or Load Game).

Once players click Mayhem Mode, they’ll have the option to start a new Save File in this game mode, which is totally disconnected from any of the main campaign save files. Players will then play through a short story mission featuring an introduction to The Joker and Harley before they dive into the roguelike Mayhem Mode main course.

Once their base is established, Mayhem Mode sends players on repeatable, time-limited runs that are set across a locked-down version of Gotham City’s North Island. Cause chaos by robbing shops, smashing ATMs, painting graffiti, stealing vehicles, fighting A.R.G.U.S. agents and Task Force X, and collecting studs during each run. These studs are spent in the hideout to purchase permanent upgrades, 30 new outfits for The Joker and Harley, customizer props, and much more.

The Joker and Harley can rescue Arkham inmates while out in Gotham City, and then have Henchmaster train them, allowing you to assign them to a customizable crew that can be summoned to fight alongside The Joker and Harley.

That should be everything players need to know to find, access, and start the Mayhem Mode content. Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news and updates.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.