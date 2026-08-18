LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Is Completely Changing How Building Works in Update 42.00

Epic Games has announced its overhauling how building works in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Starting with update 42.00, Guided Build is being replaced by Quick Build. The new feature will allow players to complete massive creations in a fraction of the time. Creator Builds are also finally coming to the LEGO Fortnite mode.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Quick Build Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has revealed that the new Quick Build feature will become the new default way to build in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey when update 42.00 launches. The new mechanic is designed to make building faster while cutting down on the amount of grinding needed to complete larger creations in the open-world sandbox mode.

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Interestingly, Epic explains that the “more pieces you place with Quick Build, the faster the construction process” becomes. Players will eventually be able to place multiple pieces at once, allowing detailed structures that previously took hours to come together much more quickly.

For your convenience, here is a breakdown of how Quick Build works according to Epic:

Building gets faster over time: The construction speed increases as you continue building, eventually allowing you to place several pieces simultaneously.

The construction speed increases as you continue building, eventually allowing you to place several pieces simultaneously. Massive creations take less time: Large and detailed builds can be completed in a fraction of the time.

Large and detailed builds can be completed in a fraction of the time. Traditional building is still available: Players can continue placing pieces brick by brick whenever they want. This method will still consume resources, but it has also been made faster and smoother.

Players can continue placing pieces brick by brick whenever they want. This method will still consume resources, but it has also been made faster and smoother. Improved mobile controls: Epic Games has fine-tuned the touch controls and will now display the complete blueprint while you build.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic has confirmed that Quick Build is just the first update in a much larger overhaul to the LEGO Fortnite mode. “Every LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update throughout the remainder of 2026 will introduce a new building skill.” Each feature will build upon the last, eventually allowing players to become what Epic is calling a “Master Builder.”

A full trailer that will showcase how Quick Build works will be released on the official LEGO Fortnite YouTube channel on August 20.

New LEGO Fortnite Creator Builds Announced

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also announced that it’s finally adding character creations to LEGO Fortnite. The first two user-creations coming to the game were specifically made by members of the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey community.

Each user-created structure will also feature a unique Creator Crest that designates them as being made by a player. The first Creator Build is Haskyns’ Skyfang Marauder, which will become available on August 20. To unlock it, players just need to log in and claim the build in the mode’s menu.

A second creation, Spixylei’s Crown of the Abyss, will then arrive one week later on August 27. Here is the complete Creator Build schedule that has been announced so far:

Creator Build Release Date Haskyns’ Skyfang Marauder August 20, 2026 Spixylei’s Crown of the Abyss August 27, 2026

Haskyns’ Skyfang Marauder

Screenshot: Epic Games

Spixylei’s Crown of the Abyss

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games teased that additional building improvements, tools and content are planned throughout the remainder of the year. However, the massive LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update 42.00 will be the first major change to the popular sandbox experience.