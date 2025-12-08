LEGO Fortnite Teases Ninjago Update for Odyssey Next Week

After a series of puzzles and teasers swept through the community, LEGO Fortnite is officially revealing and releasing its Ninjago-themed update on December 11.

When is ninjago coming to Fortnite?

Get ready to master a new adventure in Odyssey – dropping on December 11. Any guesses? 🧊⚡🪨🥷 pic.twitter.com/FO2uyk86b9 — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 2, 2025

Over the course of the last week or so, Fortnite had been sending small images to select influencers and members of the press that hinted at a big update that would be arriving soon. The hints included minimal context, aside from some playful ninga-themed emojis, but it didn’t take long for fans to start to piece together the larger picture and unveil that Fortnite was teasing some sort of Ninjago-themed content update for LEGO Fortnite Odyssey.

Epic Games has yet to reveal any detailed patch notes about what sort of content will be arriving in the Ninjago update, but the company did confirm that the patch will arrive on December 11. This seems like it will be the first major content update for Chapter 7, Season 1 and it will arrive alongside the new season OG Fortnite.

At this point, the only thing that has been confirmed by Epic Games is that there will be a new area to explore in the Odyssey gameplay experience. A post from Lego Fortnite on instagram explained that gamers should, “Prepare for December 11 with a look at one of the new areas you’ll get to explore.”

That said, it seems highly likely that the patch will go beyond the addition of a new area and include some new skins, weapons, and other content updates to the Odyssey game mode. The size and scope of the update is a major mystery that LEGO Fortnite enthusiasts are currently debating.

The future of Lego Fortnite Odyssey

This week marks the two-year anniversary of LEGO Fortnite and the game mode that began simply as LEGO Fortnite has grown and evolved quite a bit in that time. During that time the game mode has been rebranded as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey and received a handful of exciting major content updates. The most recent significant update came with the merging of the LEGO Expeditions powers into Odyssey when that game mode was retired.

It should be very interesting to see if the Ninjago content is simply a mini-event with some new skins to purchase or if this update feels more significant and is similar to the Star Wars or Lost Isles updates that offered brand-new play experiences on the LEGO Fortnite island. With the December 11 update just a few days away, the community should have answers to these questions very soon.