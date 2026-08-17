LEGO Leak Reveals Upcoming Nintendo Crossover Sets With Surprising Price Tags

A new leak from some reliable LEGO insiders may have just revealed an exciting lineup of Nintendo sets arriving in early 2027.

LEGO Leak INcludes 8 Upcoming Mario Sets Releasing in January 2027

Screenshot: Nintendo

LEGO’s recent collaboration with Pokemon has been a very interesting one to watch play out. The sets are undeniably cool and exciting, but they are very large and expensive. The collaboration included very few affordable, smaller sets, which rubbed some fans the wrong way.

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According to the latest leak to show up on in the LEGO community, the next big Nintendo collaboration is taking a very different approach to appeal to a wider audience.

A new leak was recently shared by the unibricks account that details a long list of currently unannounced Super Mario-themed LEGO sets and their prices. According to the leak, the sets will all arrive around January 2027.

Here is everything that was included in the post:

72052 – Mario’s Pipe Jump — $9.99

72054 – Mario Kart: Racing with Mario — $14.99

72055 – Mario’s Beach Adventures — $19.99

72056 – Mario Kart: Luigi & Bowser Jr.’s Karts — $29.99

72057 – Yoshi at Mario’s House — $39.99

72058 – Mario Kart: Bowser’s Rumbling Kart — $59.99

72060 – Fire Mario & Bowser’s Castle — $99.99

72061 – Fire Luigi vs. Koopa Troopa Battle — $29.99

As always, fans should take the list with a grain of salt. Nothing is official until LEGO or Nintendo release their own marketing materials and confirmation that the sets actually exist and that these are accurate prices for them.

First off, many gamers and LEGO fans will be excited to see that more Mario sets may be in the works. Beyond that initial excitement, the most interesting part of this leak is the pricing.

Unlike the Pokemon lineup, this collection seems to include multiple builds under $50 that will likely include some of the most popular minifigs and iconic locations that fans would hope to add to their collections.

There are still a handful of larger builds that come in at $59.99 and $99.99, but the majority of the line definitely falls into a more affordable range. If these prices are accurate, it will be very interesting to see how the community reacts and the new sets are big sellers at the lower price point.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more LEGO and Nintendo news and updates.

The LEGO Mario sets detailed in the leak have not been officially announced and do not have official release dates at this point.