LEGO PlayStation Set Price, Size, and Release Window Leak

According to a new leak, an upcoming LEGO collaboration with PlayStation will bring the original PS1 console to brick collections this holiday for builders who are willing to pay up for the 1,900+ piece set.

LEGO PlayStation 1 Leak Details

Gamers have seen LEGO collaborate with video game and console creators in the past with very popular builds like the Gameboy, the mini Pac-Man Arcade cabinet, the NES, and the SEGA controller. According to a reliable leaker in the LEGO world, one of the next big sets to join the trend will be LEGO’s take on the original PlayStation console.

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The leak comes from the lego_minecraft_goat account, which has a solid track record when it comes to early details for unannounced sets. The leaked intel is pretty extensive and, although it doesn’t include any leaked photos, it does go into detail about the brick count, price, and the targeted release window.

The LEGO PlayStation 1 set will include a full build of the console and at least one controller according to the source. The full size of the set will be 1,911 pieces and it will retail for around $159.99. That brick count makes the set significantly smaller than the Atari 2600 and the NES sets, which both came in over the 2,500 piece marker.

With the lower brick count, it’s unlikely that the PS1 set will include something like the companion TV that was included in the NES build. The leak doesn’t confirm details of any interactive features, but it would be very cool to see a spring-loaded recreation of the circular disc drive that opens and perhaps a classic PS1 game disc that could be featured inside.

Although it’s definitely not a cheap set, that price does seem comparable to other 18+ LEGO sets of similar brick counts.

The leaker’s intel suggests that this set will arrive in time for holiday 2026 shoppers, so it could be a popular gift when the winter holiday season rolls around. It will be interesting to see if this set is part of a larger Sony collaboration with other sets arriving around the holidays as well, or if this is a standalone collaboration. It’s not uncommon for LEGO to include a selection of smaller sets from a similar theme as companion pieces to a larger showcase collaboration.

At this time, there has not been an official reveal or release date announced for the LEGO PlayStation console set.