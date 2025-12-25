Why Doesn’t LEGO Make a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Set?

LEGO makes a set for practically everything. Why not the New Year’s Eve ball drop? New Year’s Eve is kind of an annual s—t show when it comes to going out. You spend a ton of money, you can’t see anything except the tops of people’s heads, and there’s nowhere to pee.

If only LEGO offered an alternative (working, of course), you could spend the evening building it and then count down to the new year as it drops—no pricey cover charge, no soul-sucking slog through traffic.

Videos by VICE

LEGO, are you listening?

You could make it a replica of the Times Square ball drop, the most famous in the US and, potentially, the world. Just, you know, leave out the part where people wear diapers because there are no restrooms open to the public.

Or not. Heck, they’ve already got LEGO baby figures. Just increase their size by 50 percent, leave the diapers on, throw on some LEGO parkas, and boom, you’ve got New Year’s Eve revellers.

Perhaps somebody will take up this crusade on LEGO Ideas, an official platform by which people present their own LEGO creations to the public. The public votes on it, and if it gets enough support, LEGO puts it into production, with 1% of the royalties going to the designer who created it.

Plenty of iconic LEGO sets started as LEGO Ideas projects. If anyone wants to spend this New Year’s Eve cracking on some ideas, maybe, just maybe, we could feature a production LEGO New Year’s Eve ball drop a year from now.