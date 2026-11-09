LEGO Teases Next Nintendo-Themed Set (And It’s A Big One)

LEGO and Nintendo have teamed up a handful of times already this year and the latest teaser confirms that another Adults Welcome build is about to be fully revealed.

LEGO Super Mario Yoshi Build Teased On Nintendo Today! App

A recent update on the Nintendo Today! app teased the upcoming announcement of another LEGO collaboration. The teaser suggests that the next set revealed will return to the Adults Welcome line, which usually focuses on larger, slightly more expensive builds.

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Although the teaser doesn’t reveal a full look at the set, it does confirm that it will be inspired by Super Mario and it seems like it will focus on Yoshi. The image in the teaser includes an up close brick version of Yoshi’s big eyes, snout, and cheeks.

The message that came along with the big teaser image simply said, “Hatching soon.”

There is no information about total brick count or price, but previous Nintendo installments in the Adults Welcome line ended up retailing for around $150.

The Adults Welcome Mario Kart – Luigi & Mach 8 set retailed for $179.99 and came with 2,234 pieces. The set included features like flame exhaust that turns as the kart moves, steering wheel that turns left and right, and a dynamic and posable Luigi driver.

When the Yoshi set is officially revealed, it will be very interesting to see if he also gets the Mario Kart treatment and, if he doesn’t, what sort of setting or props we’ll see him in.

The recent LEGO Nintendo collaborations have been very popular and did a good job including a wide range of set sizes and target age ranges, so that there would be something on offer for the different generations of Mario and Nintendo fans.

We’ll keep an eye out for upcoming price and release date information about the upcoming set. Official information has arrived within a few weeks of the official tease for previous sets. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Nintendo and LEGO gaming collaboration news and updates.

At this time there is no official release date for the next LEGO Nintendo collaboration.