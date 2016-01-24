Legowalt Just Uploaded A Clutch of Archival Tracks Onto His Soundcloud

Legowalt believes in gift-giving Sundays.

As FACT mag points out, the Hague-based synthesist announced on FB today that he had “uploaded a bunch of old tracks on Soundcloud… for your sunday entertainment.” These seven track could nicely round out an EP and are tagged with unmistakably Legowaltian labels: North Sea Acid, Forest Animal Rave, Bridgeport Style House, and Centennial Cruising Classic.

If you need further evidence of what these sound like, check out the Forest Animal Rave-tagged “Dazed Cultivation” below: