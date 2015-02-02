Romantic Ghetto Technofunk Supremo Legowelt Zooms Out on New EP

Presumably producing from somewhere in our orbit, Dutch producer Danny Wolfers, AKA Legowelt, just dropped a new EP for DJ Haus’ Unknown to the Unknown. Titled Cosmic Space, the four tracks combine spinning drum breaks with ethereal sci-fi friendly synths, all for your enjoyment on Soundcloud. Despite running with a space-age theme, the EP pulls of a pretty neat trick, drawing on retro-futuristic themes whilst remaining fresh and, crucially, fun. Certainly airing on the spacey side of the electronic spectrum in spirit, the cuts are charged and impressively relentless – our current favourite being third track “Palm Trees in the Rain”, which basically sounds like techno for sun-worshiping astronauts.

Cosmic Space isn’t Legowelt’s first effort for Unknown to the Unknown but marks a nice reminder of their relationship in 2015. The labels recent output has been a mammoth achievement both in quantity and quality, marking them out as an emergent and important resource for independent electronic music. 2014 saw Wolfers get weirder than ever: he was as at home releasing seriously warped cosmic ambient slop as he was a psychedelic virtual zine. This first taste of the prolific producer’s 2015 output has got us surfing a cyber wave.

