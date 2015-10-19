Legowelt Drops New LP Full of Boogie Funk-Influenced Weight Lifting Music



If you’ve ever seen FACT‘s video “How To Make A Legowelt Track,” you know that Legowelt can literally make tracks in his sleep. In fact, exploring the Dutch house and techno producer’s discography can be a startling experience: it’s simply unusual for somebody to put out good music as often as he does.

We have a confession to make: when we saw that El Saber Del Arpavor had hit Bandcamp, a new album by Legowelt‘s boogie funk-influenced Calimex Mental Implant Corp. alias, part of us genuinely wanted to encounter boring music. That would have dispelled the all-powerful Legowelt myth and humanized him for us as listeners is perhaps a positive way. But alas, this record is really good, too.

Coming on the producer’s own Nightwind Records, it is being marketed as ideal for “cruising boulevards, picnics, weight lifting, fitness training, swimming pool action, hazing out in the sun, late nite computer programming, Star Trek convention visits and other cool hobbies.” It would have been nice to have this for summer, but we’ll take what we can get. Stream the album below, and have another read of our interview with the Dutchman from last year.

