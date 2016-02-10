Lehman Brothers Whiskey Has Notes of Burning Money and Despair

Hoping to capture the unique taste of financial collapse and despair, a British entrepreneur is creating a line of Lehman Brothers whiskeys that deliver “the ups and downs of the economic devastation of 2008” to the palate. Whether you’re saying cheers to the downfall of the Wall Street elite or drinking down bad memories, Lehman Brothers whiskey, with its “contrite, bereft peatiness,” could be for you.

The financial crisis of 2008 is considered the worst financial disaster since the Great Depression. Trillions of dollars of wealth evaporated amidst a housing and subprime loan crisis that ultimately led to a global liquidity crisis. The financial services firm Lehman Brothers, founded in 1850 and the fourth-largest investment bank in the United States at one point in time, was one of the first giants to fall and really move things down the toilet. A “Lehman moment” is now synonymous with “epic meltdown.”

Videos by VICE

But 34-year-old London real-estate investor James Green is bringing the Lehman Brothers name back, with three whiskeys that hark upon the despair of the times. His core offering, Ashes of Disaster, has a “wicked suggestion of burning banknotes, a hint of ripe autumn fruit about to fall,” but is “tempered with humility to demonstrate the lack of activity that followed the devastation.”

An American whiskey, “Snapfire,” is intended to evoke the sudden shock of the crash, and Green says it is “perfect with reckless maneuvers, long gambles, and explosive consequences. Drink alone, if possible.”

“Evergreen,” on the other hand, has “notes of growth and promise” and represents rebirth. Most people, it’s safe to say, didn’t see Lehman Brothers’ rebirth in the form of a line of whiskeys. Surprisingly, none of the whiskeys feature gold leaf.

Green is working with distillers in Scotland and South Carolina to make his blended whiskeys. According to The Wall Street Journal, Barclays PLC, which bought portions of Lehman Brothers after its collapse, tried and failed to prevent Green from using the Lehman Brothers name. Barclays itself ran into problems using the Lehman Brothers name just a few months later when it attempted to use the Lehman name to offer financial services.

Green says he’s received orders from bars in New York and London, and he isn’t planning on releasing a one-and-done line of gag whiskeys. He is seeking investors in hopes of opening Lehman Brothers-themed bars on Wall Street and in London.

“We want people to taste the story,” Green told the Wall Street Journal.

Lehman Brothers whiskey is available to order online, with the cheapest, Snapfire, available for the relatively recession-friendly price of £32. Then again, that’s a lot to pay for something that even its creator says “almost offends the palate.”