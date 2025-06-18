100 Years After Selling Its First Camera, Leica Launches Its First 35mm Film in 2025 (and It’s Cheap)

Who doesn’t love film? Ok, shut up if you have an answer for that. Despite the logistical headaches associated with it, there’s a magical quality to it that digital is always trying to emulate.

Leica launched the Leica I, its first camera, in 1925. Back then, 35mm film wasn’t yet the standard that it’d become over the course of the 20th century. The 35mm Leica I went a long way toward establishing that.

Now, for the 100-year anniversary of the Leica I, the German camera maker is launching the first Leica-brand 35mm film, titled Monopan 50 and made in Germany. And at $10 for a roll of 36, it’s not pricey at all.

Hell of a lot more affordable than their cameras, that’s for sure. The only real downside is that we’ve gotta wait until August 21 to pick up a roll.

a roll of monopan 50 sitting next to a leica camera – credit: leica

the fine (grain) details

Monopan 50 is a ultra-fine-grain, monochrome (black and white) film with a resolution of up to 280 line pairs per millimeter and a panchromatic sensitivity of up to 780nm. As the name suggests, with an ISO of 50 it’s a low-sensitivity film.

As Leica puts it, the low sensitivity of Monopan 50 is meant to emulate the type of 35mm film common back in 1925 when the Leica I was released, and it enables “wide-aperture shooting, rendering the distinctive Leica bokeh—even in bright lighting conditions.”

Even the packaging is beautifully retro. Leica hasn’t spilled the details on why there are four versions. Perhaps certain countries will get certain boxes? Or maybe Leica will just send a mix, and you’ll have your pick when you’re standing in front of the store shelves. Looks like we’ll have to wait to find out.

When it goes on sale on August 21, Monopan 50 will be available worldwide in Leica stores and at authorized dealers for $10 per roll of 36 shots.