Leicester Captain Wes Morgan to Sit Out Jamaica’s Copa Opener Due to Too Much Party

God bless Wes Morgan and everything he stands for. The Leicester captain and Jamaican national team defender cemented his spot as a legend after it was announced in The Sunday Gleaner that Morgan partied too hard in the wake of LCFC’s odds-eviscerating Premier League championship. So much so, that it caused him to have to sit out of Jamaica’s Copa America opener against Venezuela tonight. The league finished almost a month ago, people!

The unsung hero on the day, however, is hands-down the Jamaican national coach, who is somehow understanding of the situation.

“Our team is complete. Wes Morgan has come, but he is tired; that is clear. All week, he has not trained. He partied in London and Thailand, but I am very happy he is here and maybe he can help in the second match, but not the first match because it is too difficult,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.



Here’s a photo of Morgan visiting the Emerald Buddha Temple in Bangkok, Thailand on May 19, wearing some comfortable hangover shades:

You know you’re on top when you show up to a major international tournament, hungover for a week solid, and your coach is still happy to have you. Legend.