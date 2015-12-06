Leicester City Celebrate Topping the Table by LARPing as Ninja Turtles, Etc.

Leicester City has earned the right to throw a party—and with whatever freaky fetishes they desire. After topping the Premier League table with a two-point lead, the Foxes decided to make a trip to Coppenhagen to throw a sort of day-drunk stag party, dressed as all kinds of Live Action Role Playing (LARP) characters, according to the Independent. Good on them.

Take your pick. We’ve got some Ninja Turtles, Pac Man, Iron Man, Batman, Spiderman—all kinds of man’s. Though many of the players are hidden behind their masks (maybe their way to maintain some kind of anonymity), you can clearly pick out Jamie Vardy to the right of the shot below:

Nothing quite like a drunken stroll through a festive Copenhagen square, while shoving a churro (bow staff?) underneath your Donatello head.

The boys are clearly having a blast with their run of form. After all, they’re a whopping 17 points ahead of Chelsea, who they play on December 14. Might as well give Chelsea a handicap, and play in their costumes. At this rate, they might still win.