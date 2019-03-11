Leikeli47’s Tiny Desk Concert Is a Really Great Jazz Show

By now, you’ve probably watched a ton of NPR Tiny Desk Concerts but you’ve probably never seen anyone perform one in a pink mask. But what else could you expect from Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47, the mask is what makes her feel invincible. Last November, she released her sophomore album Acrylic, a concept album around the long, extravagant nails sported by the black women she grew up around. Now, she’s giving the vibrant album a jazzy facelift with the help of her four-piece band, the TSA band (yes, they’re dressed like actual TSA agents). In a 17-minute performance, she opens with Wash & Set’s “Attitude” changing the “Kelis is God, so is Beyoncé” breakdown to rely heavily on the keys, bass, and drums behind her. Leikeli sings a sultry duet (“Let’s Get Stoned”) with Portier, who plays the keyboard, just before launching into the higher energy of “Girl Blunt.” The entire set is a testament that Leikeli’s music doesn’t really fit into one genre. It can be transformed any way she pleases.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.

