‘Leisure Suit Larry’ Is Getting Delisted on Steam, and It’s Not Because of the Woke Mind Virus – And It Might Be EA’s Fault

Regardless of the type of game, it’s never good to see a classic series get removed from digital storefronts. While people crave nostalgia, it seems that Leisure Suit Larry fans are going to need to move quickly. Especially if they want to get their hands full (heh) of games. While Larry has had roughly 40 years of adventures under his belt (heh), it seems like retirement is knocking on his door. He may need to beat it for now. But who knows: there’s a chance that Larry could be back before we know it.

Screenshot: Assemble Entertainment

While Sierra Originally Owned the Rights to ‘Leisure Suit Larry’, Codemasters/EA Were the Most Recent Trademark Holders

Leisure Suit Larry episodes 1 through 7 are going the way of the dodo, at least on Steam. While there was no official reason given, folks had spent a large portion of the day speculating what could be going on. Phil Salvador, Library Director at the Video Game History Foundation, and e-zine creator Millennium, discovered that Codemasters and EA were the most recent trademark holders. With Respawn and Codemasters cancelling projects, it seems that Larry was caught in the crossfire.

We figured it out! The Steam version of LSL is licensed from Codemasters, which was recently purchased by EA, who maybe chose not to renew the licenseThe GOG versions are staying up, at least! But as with so many of these cases, it boils down to "rights nightmare" — Phil Salvador (@philsalv.bsky.social) 2025-04-30T22:01:32.287Z Post by @Philsalv.bsky.social on Bluesky

It seems that Codemasters/EA may not have wanted to renew the licensing agreements on Steam. But GOG is keeping the Leisure Suit Larry dream alive. You know what they say, Wet Dreams Never Die, now do they? At least the newer games are staying up on Steam for the time being. So if you’re hoping to own a part of history, and maybe draw a few concerned looks from your Steam friends, you may want to act quickly. There was no definitive date given for the removal of the Leisure Suit Larry franchise. As of the time of this writing, Steam is running a Retro Bundle with these titles for less than $30.

Even if Leisure Suit Larry isn’t your jam, it’s still a shame to watch these games get flushed down the toilet. Hopefully, the rights to this franchise are picked up by someone who genuinely loves the franchise. And the games get treated with the care and respect that they deserve.