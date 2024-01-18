An Honest Review of LELO’s Billy 2 Prostate Massager, From Dude to Dude

Putting things in your ass is not a straightforward endeavor. First, you have to decide whether you even want to go through the back door, and whether it’s worth the prep work; and then, there’s the question of what you’re hoping to feel and achieve, i.e. whether your object of choice should vibrate, or whether it should simply exist back there while your muscles and sensitive areas do all the work. Is it enough that the object is simply Up In There, or does it need to be actively touching your P-spot, aka the prostate, the ultra-sensitive gland that helps you reached those hella powerful orgasms you’re chasing (since, you know, you’re trying to amp up the situation in the first place by putting something in your ass)?

If you are, indeed, trying to reach P-spot bliss, the vibrating prostate massager is an ideal option. When choosing such a toy, there are obvious considerations of size and girth—some prostate massagers are absolutely fucking humongous, while some feel like the barely even hit the mark. Yes, it’s just a hole, but there’s an infinite number of options when it comes to the products that can go inside it. Suffice it to say, my brothers in bum exploration, your tush is not a “one size fits all” kind of deal. If you’re taking a cool half an hour to shove something in your ass and cum super hard, you may not be in the mood for tons of troubleshooting. Thus, from personal experience, I recommend you let a high-quality prostate vibrator do the work.

This leads us to the Billy 2 from Swedish sex toy brand LELO, one of the best options this reviewer has tried when it comes to male pleasure products, and certainly one of the more high-end prostate massagers on the market. I first caught wind of this enticing, aesthetically pleasing toy while exploring the high-tech wares for LELO, which span from anal beads and suction vibrators to masturbators and cock rings. LELO offers eight different models of prostate massagers, but the Billy 2 is perfect for those new to these types of toys. Here’s why.

What is the Billy 2 prostate massager? And who is Billy, anyway?

First things first—I have no clue who the eponymous Billy is, but I’d like to think this toy’s name is an homage to Billy Crudup (like, have you seen The Morning Show?), though we’ll probably never know. As to what sets the Billy 2 apart from other prostate massagers and male sex toys on the market… well, a lot. First, the Billy 2 is ergonomically designed specifically for anal use and is made using a very soft silicone that is easy to slide in. Some prostate toys are made of cheaper materials that can [shudder] create friction (not the good kind), which is really not what you want happening in your *special area* . (With just a little bit of water-based lube, I’m happy to report that Billy is as gentle as you hoped he would be—more on that in a sec.) It’s also totally waterproof, making it extra user-friendly in a variety of scenarios.

The insertable length is 3.9 inches, and the diameter is 1.1 inch, putting this on the more… let’s say “reasonable” side of things that can go back there. I’d think for most dudes who are relatively new to this type of toy or are looking for a versatile prostate massager for frequent use, it’s actually a perfect size—definitely substantial enough that you’ll feel it, but not so big that you start thinking too hard about what you’re doing. With the Billy, it’s as much about the motion in the ocean as it is about the size of the boat in your ass.

Another thing that sets Billy apart is its generous selection of eight vibration settings. The vibration aspect is easy to use and fairly straightforward: You can raise or lower the intensity, depending on what feels good to you. It’s controlled from what video gamers would call a D-pad, or a directional pad. For patterns, you have your regular sustained vibration, some staccato moments, a couple quicker pulses, and some crescendos that really take you on a rollercoaster ride.

The details sound good, but how does it actually feel?

Once you get it in—and you definitely need a little lube for that, as per usual—I found that it felt like a perfect fit, and stayed in even while I was changing positions (the same goes for if you’re gyrating or whatever you’re inclined to do—it may fall out if you’re, like, walking around Target or something, but feel free to give that a shot). Like with most prostate massagers, you do actually need to employ a slight bit of Jedi focus to get that perfect P-spot connect, but once you’re there, the vibrations will give you the pelvis-filling waves you’re chasing. (Again, there are worthwhile prostate toys that don’t move and shake, but, frankly, in my experience, they usually require you to achieve some kind of relaxed trance state usually reserved for people on opiates or those doing Transcendental Meditation.) For lack of better vernacular, it stays put in your ass while you’re using your hands for other things.

All in all, this is a very thoughtful and well-made massager that will definitely enhance your orgasms and give you that extra intensity that my P-spot boys stay searching for. Whether you’re a dude looking to begin exploring prostate massagers or you’re a seasoned veteran trying to spice things up with a new toy, you’ll be glad you tried this.

Side note: It’s easy to clean, which is always a plus with sex toys. Simply wash with antibacterial soap and water, rinse with clean water, and allow it to dry. LELO also sells a dedicated toy cleaner that you can simply spray on and rinse off for extra-easy care.

Cool. I’m horny now. Any downsides?

Honestly, when it comes to things you put in your ass to help you cum harder, this bad boy gets top marks. The only thing I wish were slightly easier is using the D-pad while you’re in the zone—the buttons are pretty small, so if you have larger fingers or are wrapped up in a moment of ecstasy, it might take slightly (and by “slightly,” I mean a couple of seconds) longer to change the vibrations than you’d like. But, ultimately, it’s easy to use, and once you find the right setting, you won’t even need to worry about it because you’ll be too busy thinking about Billy Crudup.

TL;DR: LELO’s Billy 2 prostate massager is the real deal. It’s smoother and more ergonomic than many massagers I’ve tried, and the vibration options offer a lot of room to find that perfect wave. Sadly, it doesn’t come with a free trial for Apple TV+, but if you do want to check out The Morning Show, you can at least get a free week-long trial.

Purchase the Billy 2 prostate massager at LELO and on Amazon.

