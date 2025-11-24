LELO’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Up to 50% Off Through Cyber Monday

Black Friday is supposed to be about “big ticket essentials” like TVs, vacuums, and a coat you’ll wear twice. But if we’re being honest, the stuff you actually use all year is more “vibrator in your nightstand” than “air fryer you forget to unbox.” Enter LELO, the Swedish luxury sex toy brand that’s been treating vibrators like design objects since 2003, with silky silicone, sleek shapes, and enough awards to fill a very NSFW trophy case

This year, LELO is running its biggest sale of the year, with up to 50% off select bestsellers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—including wands, prostate toys, app-connected gadgets, and accessories. That means it’s a very good time to upgrade your toy situation. LELO’s sale page (live now!) is stacked, but if you’re overwhelmed by options, start with these five standouts, all included in the promo.

Videos by VICE

YOU’LL ALSO SCORE BIG: Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sex Toy Deals 2025—Sales So Good, They’re Basically Foreplay

LELO SWITCH

SWITCH is a LELO wand vibrator favorite that doubles as two toys at once. One end is a classic wand-style head for external clitoral stimulation; flip it and you’ve got a slimmer side designed for internal G-spot vibration, powered by a separate motor at each end. The shaft has ultra-soft sensorial ribs to give you more texture and nerve-ending contact, and you can pair it with the LELO app for finer control if you like to geek out over settings. If you want one luxe piece that can go from solo wand sessions to more experimental partner play, this is the “two birds, one extremely hot stone” option.

HUGO 2

HUGO 2 is LELO’s upgraded vibrating prostate massager, designed for solo or partner play. It has two motors—one in the insertable arm for internal prostate stimulation, and one in the base for external perineum vibes—plus multiple patterns that get even more varied when you connect it to the LELO app via Bluetooth. The shape is built to sit comfortably against the body and stay put, and the whole thing is fully waterproof, which makes cleaning and shower experimentation easier. If you’re curious about prostate play and want something that can grow with you from “beginner experimenting” to “full-on power user,” this is a very strong candidate.

LOKI Wave 2

LOKI Wave 2 is what you upgrade to when you want prostate stimulation that feels more like a moving finger than a static plug. It uses LELO’s WaveMotion tech so the tip actually curls in a come-hither motion against the prostate, while a second motor in the external arm targets the perineum. There are 12 vibration modes to cycle through, and the new design is more flexible than the original, making positioning easier. It’s fully waterproof and rechargeable, so you can take it into the bath without feeling like you’re juggling a small robot. For anyone who already knows they like prostate play and wants “more,” this is that.

SMART WAND 2 Medium

SMART WAND 2 Medium is a cordless, full-body wand massager that looks like spa equipment but absolutely does not have spa energy. It delivers deep, rumbly vibrations through a smooth, rounded head, with 10 (!) settings that go from gentle buzz to “OK, wow” and a curved handle that’s easy to maneuver solo or with a partner. It’s fully waterproof and USB-rechargeable, with up to 2 hours of use per charge, making it just as good for sore shoulders as it is for very dedicated foreplay.

LELO Relax Body Mat

Not every Black Friday hero has to vibrate. LELO Relax is a cushioned body mat designed for full-body massage, lounging, and “everything that happens before and after the main event.” It shows up in LELO’s accessory lineup as a sex-friendly mat that you can throw on the bed or floor to make massage oil, lube, and general thrashing-around way less stressful for your sheets. During the sale, it’s marked down along with toys like the ones mentioned above, so you can build a whole setup: vibe, toy, and a surface that isn’t your one good duvet.

So if you’ve been curious about LELO’s “luxury sex toy” thing but put off by the price tags, this is the rare moment where the math actually math-s. Grab a wand, a prostate toy, or just a chic mat, and you’ll be thrilled you panic-bought pleasure instead of a fourth pair of joggers.