Celebrate Pride With 20% Off LELO’s Orgasmatronic Toys

Happy Pride, people! It’s a month for celebrating the LGBTQ community, loving our neighbors, and shaking our collective head at companies that are totally botching their rainbow marketing campaigns. While most brands simply slap on Pride stickers and don Twister mats, some companies are doing it right. Take LELO, for example. (You know, the Tesla of sex toy companies.) The brand is offering 20% off full-priced purchases with the code LOVEISLOVE through the rest of June. Now we’re talking.

Here are our all-time fave LELO legends, some of the very best sex toys for any and all bodies. We stand by them. We climax by them. Go forth and masturbate.

Stop cutting holes in all of the fruit

It’s 2021, and the grocery store is getting suspicious about how much time you spend in the melon aisle. (Not that we’re judging.) There are just easier ways of getting vitamin C. Instead of making sweet love to cantaloupes, get this hi-tech penis sleeve—it has ten highly sensitive sensors, which allows for performance feedback through the LELO app. That means you can literally engineer the most pleasurable set of programs for your personal ultimate orgasm.

Because fingering is kinda useless

Oh, you haven’t heard? Maria Yagoda wrote all about it for VICE. (Sorry, fellas.) This intelligent oral sex simulator uses different vibration patterns and an ultra-smooth rotating node to mimic the feeling of indulgent oral pleasure on your happy clit. It also sort of looks like a statement ring, so wearing it to dinner with your parents is approved on our end.

A clitoral sea cow

You know, the Dyson vacuums of marine mammals? Anyway, the SONA™ 2 Cruise uses SenSonic technology to “stimulate more of the clitoris than ever before,” LELO says. Which, in layman’s terms, means the toy pulsations are constant during use, and as you press it harder against your body, extra power is unleashed for “an intense, deep release.” Kind of like taking your contacts out after a long day. Or something like that. (We’ve had sex, we swear.)

Nothin’ wrong with a little interplanetary assplay

Although legend has it that astronauts crank their hogs in space all the time, we’re not recommending you bring this remote-controlled vibrating prostate massager on board the ISS anytime soon. We are, however, recommending you cop this for you (or your prostate-having partner), since prostate stimulation can increase the size and intensity of orgasms by 33%, according to LELO. And we’re pretty sure they know what they’re talking about.

The third Hadid sister

One of the taglines for this G-spot vibrator is “ticking all the boxes,” which could be funnier—or at least punnier—if it were “tickling.” (Or maybe we just missed the joke.) This near-silent toy has a curved and flattened tip to accurately target your G-spot, leading to some seriously exhilarating solo pleasure. Plus, the tip is designed to be flipped over and used as a clitoral massager. You can also pretend it’s a banana phone!

HAHS! (Have a Horny Summer.) And don’t forget to get your pops a Father’s Day present.

