LELO’s New Vibrator Puts the Attention Back on the Clitoris

I’ve never really had a Nora Ephron meet-cute, which is highly disappointing, because 1) I live in New Yahk, and 2) I own a lot of hankies, which are categorically designed to be dropped on the floor and picked up by cutie pies. Then, a few weeks ago, I got lucky. I got to meet the Dot.

The Dot is the latest vibrator by LELO, the luxury Swedish sex toy company that has set the bar Valhalla-high for engineering quality. If you’ve never had the pleasure of using one of its toys, or even reading a saucy LELO vibrator review (please see: “My partner sent me this for my birthday. Now I don’t need him at all” re: this LELO wand on Amazon), just know this: the brand’s vibes are Swank Town-levels good. They look like they were designed by sexy aliens, and have blessed VICE editors with combined orgasms, near-sentient suction, and a lot of gold embellishments. The Midas touch, lads.

Videos by VICE

Anyways. I’ve used a lot of clitoral tap dancers in my time, so I was curious to see what the Dot promised to do differently with its new “Infinite Loop” technology, and what design approach the LELO team would take for its first-ever direct contact clitoral stimulator.

LELO unveiled the vibe at an event in Midtown Manhattan, and actually blindfolded invitees for a sensory experience that was very Eyes Wide Shut meets The Fifth Element. Guests were led by hot people in metallic outfits to explore the curvatures of the toy with their own hands (all while blindfolded), and to experience the surprising amount of power it packed (at least when used as a back massager, which was another highlight of the launch event). Once my blindfold came off, I couldn’t believe that the same delicate vibrator I had held in my hands—which was shaped like a sexy teardrop; or the beak of a rich person’s peacock—was capable of so much versatility. If it felt that good in my hands and on my back, imagine how it could enchant my clitoris?

Photo by the Author

The aesthetic chemistry was there, and the toy’s motor was clearly juiced. I had experienced a true Harry-Sally kismet moment with the Dot, so I took it home to see WTF ”Infinite Loop” technology was, wondering if it could actually help me ascend to Orinoco Flow-level orgasms.

What was rad

“It’s like if Iris Van Herpen made sex toys,” a friend said when I showed them the Dot, which really does look like it should be in a Grimes music video with its futuristic design and “phone home” clitoral stimulator (the long, narrow bit that extends outward into a point no bigger than a Dippin’ Dot).

Clitoral suction vibrators will use a kind of air pulse technology to stimulate your clit without ever touching it, but direct clitoral stimulators, which includes the LELO Dot, are making legit Jodie Foster Contact with the clit. Consider Zumio’s X vibrator—a cousin of the Dot, if you will—which also uses a probe-like wand to stimulate your nethers. The Dot’s tip, however, doesn’t just vibrate—it vibrates around your clit in figure eight loops (that’s the ”Infinite Loop” technology) that gave me an orgasm that felt… celestial? Enduring? Not to mention, it’s quiet. I’ve had electric toothbrushes that are far louder than this baby, and even if you use the body of the vibrator to massage your back, it doesn’t get any louder.

What was tricky

If you’re new to vibrators, don’t be intimidated by the vague, ethereal design of the Dot. Let the breezy instructional pamphlet guide you, and just funk around with it! You can’t screw up with its silky silicone form (just don’t put this toy up your anus). That aside, do use it to tickle nips, bellies, bumholes, and whatever else turns you on. The precision of this toy is perfect for getting into the nooks and crannies of m’lady’s foot, as nary a bulbous G-wand ever could.

TL; DR

If you’re new to sex toys, the Dot is for you; if you live in castle made of dildos, the Dot is also for you. It’s that versatile and easy to use on your clit, nips, behind the ears; you name it, Dotty can get there with its precise, horny touch and figure-eight motion.

Not to get sappy, but this toy reminded me of why I love clitoral orgasms so much. Every body is different, but clitoral orgasms are typically so much easier than vaginal orgasms to achieve, and they’re easiest for me to edge with during a spank sesh. Dot’s elliptical trajectory—sliding left, right, up, and down at its supersonic high-frequency—is the master of edging, and made sure the myriad of nerve endings in my clit (some 8,000, apparently) were getting the attention they deserve.

The Dot clitoral vibrator can be purchased on LELO.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.