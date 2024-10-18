‘My Only Concern Is Getting Too Addicted to It’: This G-Spot Vibrator Even Has a ‘Finish Me Off Mode’

Most of the time, when we think of G-spot vibrators, we might think of solo play. But with the newly-launched and upgraded GIGI 3, LELO’s disrupted expectations and given us a premium G-spot vibrator that doubles as a dynamic couples’ toy that lets your partner get in on the fun, too.

How? The GIGI 3 is an app-controlled vibrator, that uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone —or your partner’s. When you sync the GIGI 3 up to LELO’s app, you can quite literally place the control in the hands of your partner, allowing them to dictate the vibe’s intensity levels and patterns—which LELO says range from “from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse.”

When you’re connected to the app, you also unlock two different modes that aren’t otherwise available if you’re just using the toy hands on: Finish Me Off (“slowly builds you up to the most profound orgasmic experience”) and Out Of Control (“a tailor-made experience inside the LELO app for a wild orgasm that you can’t predict”). Trust issues be damned.

While the toy just dropped, real couples are already putting it to the (horny) test—and giving the GIGI 3 a 4+ star rating on Amazon. I combed through the reviews to find out how the GIGI 3 is changing real couples’ sex lives.

How real couples are using the GIGI 3 G-spot vibrator

“My partner tried it without [the app] initially and loved it, but when using the app (and me controlling it) she said it was another level,” writes one U.K.-based customer. “Build quality is outstanding and it just says quality. The price break is a little high possibly, but LELO products do live up to the hype and are worth every penny. My partner said that it is possibly the best toy she has owned and it certain has improved our date nights!”

At $149, it’s true—LELO’s GIGI 3 is not a cheap toy. However, customers are paying for quality: body-safe, super-soft silicone and cutting edge technology that has helped LELO win numerous industry awards. Plus, it’s 100% waterproof for use in the bath or shower (unfortunately we can’t promise the same about your phone).

Another U.K. reviewer echoes the same thing: the power of this vibe gets unleashed to the fullest when it gets brought into couples play.

“The vibration is strong if that’s what you like” they write. “Using it as a stand alone vibe, it’s as good as any other I’ve had my hands on. But where it comes into it own is the app. The app is fun for a partner to control and there are lots more vibe patterns to play with on.”

As one Amazon shopper Alex says, “I can attest that the toy does, in fact, target the right spot.”

What more can one ask for?