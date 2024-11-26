LELO’s Smart Wand 2 is 30% Off, to Get You 100% Off

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

LELO’s unique and modern design sensibility is what sets its sex toys apart. Each one has that signature LELO look: they’re all sleek undulating lines, rich jewel-toned silicone, and gilded chrome accents. That luxury style does often come with a luxury price, however—LELO toys are expensive.

Which is why they’re such a steal when big sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. One of my absolute faves‚ the marriage of classic vibrator design and LELO’s design-forward eye—the LELO Smart Wand 2—is on sale for 30% off this week on Amazon:

When you first open a LELO sex toy, you feel like you’ve just unwrapped a sexy little secret. These are toys that make you feel like you too could be a curvy, tits-out model languidly draped over the arm of a designer chaise longue, dragging the Smart Wand 2 down the length of your body — an image that features so prominently in LELO’s promo imagery. In the hand it feels weighty but not heavy, solid but not clunky. Every inch of this toy feels thoughtfully designed. From the gentle inward curve of its body, to the subtle give in the wand’s bulbous head, to the placement of the buttons.

It features 10 vibration settings, offering a gentle, tantalizing buzz at the low end and a deep rumbly pulse at the high end. The body is coated in high-grade platinum-cured silicone that’s silky soft to the touch. It’s fully waterproof, so you can take it with you into a very satisfying and relaxing bath or shower. It’s a thoughtful, beautiful vibrator that makes you feel sophisticated while you get your rocks off.

Don’t wait—get 30% off LELO’s Smart Wand 2 while the Black Friday promotion lasts at Amazon.