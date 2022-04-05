Get 20% Off LELO’s Mind-Blowing, High-Tech Vibrators at Its Spring Sale

Next to Halloween, spring is without a doubt the horniest time frame on our calendar. The flowers are about to bloom (horny), the astrological calendar amps up to Aries mode (literally horny) and some of our favorite sexual wellness brands, such as LELO, start throwing some bangin’ sales on their best-selling vibrators, which is so horny, we had to bust out the Überlube.

You might recall LELO as the luxury Swedish sex toy company we never shut up about, and you would be correct. LELO makes the Enigma, a.k.a. the multi-tasking G-spot and clitoral vibrator that VICE writer Angel Kilmister tried out, and called “a special toy that is both an investment and a treat, one that makes masturbation feel spa-like, extraterrestrial, and, at the same, like oral sex with a familiar, skilled partner.” LELO also makes the stunning Soraya, a rabbit vibrator with such quiet, deft vibrations and light thrusting movements that it feels almost sentient when it’s getting you off. We’ve tried enough sex toys to fill a viking ship over at Rec Room, but time and time again, LELO’s toys prove to be nothing short of a sensory indulgence that reminds us of why we fell in love with sex toys in the first place.

This April, the LELO Spring Sale is “all about rabbit vibrators and dual stimulators,” says the website, “take your pick and catch them up to 20% off.” There are definitely enough rabbit and suction vibes to fill everyone’s wicker basket in the sale, as well as some best-selling toys for prostate play, remote-controlled couple’s vibes, and more. So swallow those deviled eggs, and let’s hop on over.

Like to hump? Try a palm vibrator

There are some really rad sex toys for humping and grinding these days, and palm vibrators such as the Lily 2 can be straddled, humped, applied for direct clitoral (or nipple!!) stimulation, and anywhere else externally that gives you pleasure.

“Like if technologically advanced aliens designed a sex toy”

What doesn’t the LELO Enigma do? This multi-tasking champ delivers simultaneous clitoral suction and G-spot stimulation, making it feel as if it was designed by technologically advanced aliens, to paraphrase Angel Kilmister’s VICE review of the toy. “The edging pattern is next-level,” they write, “this thing can slingshot you to the Pleasure-sphere in literal seconds.”

This best-selling prostate vibrator

Curious about sex toys for prostate play? Hugo is LELO’s best-selling back door toy for ‘men’ because it’s made of the same extra soft, medical-grade silicone as all of its toys and it comes with a remote control.

Ever tried a clitoral suction vibrator?

There’s just so much to love about the Sona 2 Cruise, from the fluttering, suction clitoral stimulation to the sexy-ass design (doesn’t it look as if it’s howling at the moon when positioned upright??). Plus, this upgraded version of the OG Sona reserves 20 percent of the power during normal use, so that when it’s pressed hard against your body and the motor begins to drop power, that extra 20 percent is unleashed to keep up the intensity.

The most elegant wand vibrator out there

Vibrating wands are perfect sex toys for n00bs, seasoned sex toy lovers, and people who crave jet-engine-level intensity and speed in their direct clitoral stimulation. No wonder wizards love them.

Happy spring!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.