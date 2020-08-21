Lemon Curd and Blueberry No-Bake Cheesecake Bars Recipe

Makes 9 bars

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 6 hours

Ingredients

for the crust:

4 ounces|110 grams (1 sleeve) graham crackers

½ teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter, melted

for the filling:

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese, cubed and at room temperature

8 ounces|220 grams blueberries, plus more to garnish

⅓ cup|45 grams confectioners’ sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup|125 ml heavy whipping cream

for the blueberry lemon curd:

½ cup|60 grams blueberries

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

2 lemons, zested, plus ¼ cup|60 ml fresh lemon juice

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons|135 grams granulated sugar

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large egg yolks

Directions

Make the crust: Line a 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on all sides. Place the graham crackers and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely ground. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the melted butter until it reaches the texture of wet sand. Pour the graham cracker mixture into the prepared baking dish, press firmly and evenly into the bottom, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Make the filling: Place the cream cheese, ⅔ of the blueberries, the sugar, salt, vanilla, and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor and purée until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat the cream in a medium bowl until stiff peaks form. Cut the remaining blueberries in half. Fold half of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, then fold in the remaining whipped cream along with the halved blueberries. Pour evenly over the prepared crust, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight. Make the lemon curd: Cook the blueberries, salt, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat until the blueberries start to burst, 2 to 3 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the solids. You should have about ½ cup|125 ml juice. Using a hand mixer, beat the sugar, butter, and lemon zest in a large heatproof bowl until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, taking care to incorporate each egg fully before adding the next. Place the bowl over a medium saucepan filled with 1 ½ inches water over medium and slowly whisk in the blueberry-lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until a thermometer reads 170°F and the mixture is thick and dark purple in color, about 13 minutes. Place plastic wrap directly over the surface so a skin doesn’t form. Cool completely and refrigerate until ready to use. To serve, use the overhanging parchment paper to remove the bars from the baking dish. Dip a knife into hot water and cut into squares. Place on a plate and refrigerate for an additional 30 minutes. Drizzle each with about 1 tablespoon of the blueberry lemon curd to serve and sprinkle with some extra blueberries. Bars will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

