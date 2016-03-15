Lemon Meringue Pie Is the Only Certainty in This Harsh World

Look, the Earth can sometimes feel like a cold and confusing place. Why are we here? Is there a greater meaning to our existence?

We’re not sure—and neither is chef and Keep It Canada host Matty Matheson. But he does know one thing, and he knows it well. It will help you through even the darkest of days and most alarming of existential crises. It will illuminate your life with beautiful, sweet, white fluff that restores your faith in goodness and egg whites.

Obviously, we’re talking about meringue.

Make your oven into your church and fill it with your greatest creation: Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Pie.

It starts with a homemade crust that you lovingly knead from just flour, butter, and water. Then it’s on to the element that will take this pie and elevate it above and beyond that “nice” lemon-meringue pie you get from the late-night diner. This, friends, is the cheesecake layer, made with whipped cream and mascarpone and cream cheese, all mixed together into a mystical embodiment of tang and creaminess. Then the lemon curd: Bright yellow, like rays of endless sunshine over quaint pastures of wildflowers. Tart and sugary and refreshing.

And then a proper topping of meringue, which you will torch the shit out of with glee. (Use this opportunity to reflect on how you have reached enlightenment as a bake-master.) Get ready. Here’s the recipe, kids.

When you bite into the awe-inspiring layers of the final result, you will know heaven on Earth.