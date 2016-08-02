VICE
Lemon Thyme Granita with Forgotten Berries Recipe

By

Servings: 2
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 3 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

5 grams chamomile
5 grams lemon verbena
5 grams thyme
¾ ounce|20 grams plus 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
¾ ounce|20 grams plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
½ cup|100 milliliters fresh lemon juice
2 dashes orange bitters
1 small sprig marjoram
10 raines de valles strawberries
10 dried blueberries
anise hyssop, to garnish

Directions

  1. In a small saucepan, simmer the chamomile, lemon verbena, and thyme with ⅞ cup|200 milliliters water over medium. Add ¾ ounce|20 grams each of vinegar and sugar and stir to dissolve, then stir in the lemon juice, bitters, and marjoram.
  2. Strain though a fine-mesh sieve, discarding solids. Pour into a small baking dish, cover with plastic wrap, and place in the freezer. Using the tines of a fork, stir the mixture every 30 minutes, scraping edges and breaking up any ice chunks as the mixture freezes, until granita is slushy and frozen, about 3 hours.
  3. In a small bowl, stir the remaining vinegar and champagne together along with the berries.
  4. To serve, divide the granita between plates and top with the berries. Garnish with anise hyssop.

