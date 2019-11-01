Lemongrass, Ginger, and Turmeric Salmon Burger Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the fish burger:

3 makrut leaves, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 small red Thai chile, stemmed and roughly chopped

1 stalk lemongrass, trimmed and thinly sliced

½ small shallot, roughly chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 (1-inch) piece fresh turmeric, peeled

1 ½ pounds|680 grams boneless, skinless salmon fillet, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons roughly chopped toasted cashews

3 tablespoons olive oil

for the spicy slaw:

1 medium cucumber

1 large carrot, peeled

1 ½ tablespoons fish sauce

½ cup cilantro leaves

1 red Thai chile, stemmed and thinly sliced

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced into rounds

to serve:

4 brioche buns, toasted

Directions

Make the salmon burgers: Place the makrut, garlic, chile, lemongrass, shallot, ginger, and turmeric in the bowl of a food processor with 1 tablespoon water. Pulse until it forms a paste, then add in the salmon, cilantro, and salt. Pulse until the salmon is finely chopped, then transfer to a bowl with the cashews and combine. Cook the burgers: Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Divide the salmon into 4 patties and cook, flipping once, until golden, 8 minutes. Place each patty on a bun. Meanwhile, make the salad: using a y-shaped vegetable peeler, peel the carrot and cucumber into ribbons and place in a bowl with the fish sauce, cilantro leaves, chile, and red onion. Toss to combine and divide on top of each burger. Serve with the top bun on each.

