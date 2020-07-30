Lemongrass Pork Skewers Recipe

Serves 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour plus overnight marination
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams pork shoulder
3 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro stems
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more for serving
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
2 scallions, roughly chopped
2 stalks lemongrass, roughly chopped
1 medium shallot, roughly chopped
lime wedges, for serving
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Place the pork on a plate and freeze for about 30 minutes to firm up while you make the marinade (this will make the pork easier to thinly slice).
- Place the cilantro stems, canola oil, brown sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce, granulated sugar, garlic, scallions, lemongrass, and shallot in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until almost smooth and set aside.
- Transfer the pork to a cutting board and thinly slice against the grain. Add the pork slices to a ziplock bag along with the marinade. Coat the pork completely in the marinade and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, light a grill. Thread the pork tightly onto skewers and grill, turning once, until charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter with some lime wedges and drizzle with a bit more fish sauce.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .