Lemongrass Pork Skewers Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour plus overnight marination

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams pork shoulder

3 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro stems

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce, plus more for serving

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 scallions, roughly chopped

2 stalks lemongrass, roughly chopped

1 medium shallot, roughly chopped

lime wedges, for serving

Directions

Place the pork on a plate and freeze for about 30 minutes to firm up while you make the marinade (this will make the pork easier to thinly slice). Place the cilantro stems, canola oil, brown sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce, granulated sugar, garlic, scallions, lemongrass, and shallot in the bowl of a food processor. Blend until almost smooth and set aside. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and thinly slice against the grain. Add the pork slices to a ziplock bag along with the marinade. Coat the pork completely in the marinade and refrigerate overnight. The next day, light a grill. Thread the pork tightly onto skewers and grill, turning once, until charred and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter with some lime wedges and drizzle with a bit more fish sauce.

