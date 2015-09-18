Len Faki’s “Street Dub” Is like Basic Channel on Steroids

Len Faki is synonymous with contemporary techno. The Berlin based producer, DJ, and label owner resolutely does not fuck around. Known best for being a resident at Berghain, Faki’s built a reputation as one of Europe’s most fearsome selectors. A night with him’s a rough ride. In the best way possible.

His latest release on his own label, Figure Music, is a steely, lithe, minimal wrecking ball of a record, and we are absolutely delighted to be bringing you the premiere of the title cut “Street Dub.” Coming on like Basic Channel on steroids, it’s a total pummeller, whiplashing deep, dark techno for the serious heads out there. It’s the kind of record that’s perfectly suited to both teeny, tiny sweatboxes and the rolling expanses of massive outdoor festival stages. It’s brutally simple but hugely effective. We can’t recommend it highly enough.

The Street Dub EP is released on Figure Music on September 28th.



