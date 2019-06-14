Lena Dunham’s New Show Is About… Finance Bros?

Worry not, everyone! Lena Dunham is coming back to HBO with a whole new project about horrible and annoying rich kids. On Friday, the network announced that Dunham will executive produce and direct Industry, HBO’s new series about finance bros. Uh, that’s right. Finance bros!

According to Deadline, the Dunham-helmed series is, unsurprisingly, about a bunch of twenty-somethings, although this time, they aren’t just pulling shots at coffee shops and accidentally smoking crack in Bushwick—they’re trying to break into the investment banking world or something.

The show is set in the cutthroat world of international finance as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures. It follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London—but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

HBO has green-lit the series for eight episodes and is set to start shooting this summer in Wales, with Dunham directing the pilot. Industry is reportedly the brainchild of Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the up-and-coming British writing duo behind the 2014 dark comedy Gregor, and will be produced by Bad Wolf, the company that is also handling the new Golden Compass adaptation for HBO.

It’s hard to judge the tone of the series based off a brief synopsis, but a show about investment banking might actually work, if it goes full-on millennial Succession and doesn’t get stuck in the painfully awkward satire of Dunham’s last show for HBO about glamping or whatever. It’s unclear what, if any, experience Lena Dunham has with the banking world besides having a long-time Chase savings account or whatever, but in any case, it seems like she’s at least trying some new things. Between this, her role in the new Tarantino film, and her inexplicable Syrian refugee movie, Dunham’s definitely got some supremely weird stuff coming up. Get ready!