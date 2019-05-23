Lena Waithe and Halle Berry Interrupt Late Night TV With an Important Queer Message

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the people were blessed with an episode guest-hosted by Lena Waithe in all her blonde buzzcut glory. But of course, Waithe, force of nature and queen of thirst trap selfies, couldn’t have any old opening monologue. Toward the end, Waithe’s bodyguard pushed a “Berry Button” on the side of the stage, which made Halle Berry materialize on stage and give her a pep talk about being a talented Black woman, right before kissing her.

Waithe has described Berry as her inspiration, and the two have appeared flirty in public in the past—at the 2019 Golden Globes they walked out holding hands, leading to a flood of tweets and blogs that speculated about their potential relationship. Moments like these are usually relegated to queer fan fiction (see also the recent internet investigation of Janelle Monae and Lupita Nyongo)—but leave it to Waithe to give the people the late-night TV they deserve, if only for one night.

