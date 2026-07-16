Lenny Kravitz Chooses to Wear the Most Bizarre Gym Apparel, but I Can’t Argue With His Logic

Lenny Kravitz has revealed that he has some bizarre choices for his gym apparel. But I have to admit, I cannot argue with his logic for why he does it.

In the July 2026 Men’s Health Music + Muscle issue, the 62-year-old rock star opened up about why he works out in leather pants and jeans. “I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train,” he explained. “It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere.”

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The musician then went on to share another reason behind his unusual workout wardrobe. “I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants,” he said. “Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting outta’ shape.”

Lenny Kravitz says he does not work out to get ‘bulky’

Kravitz confessed that he got the idea from a famous pal. “My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, ‘The pants don’t lie, the pants don’t lie,’” he said.

Going on to discuss what he intends to achieve with working out, the “Fly Away” singer explained, “I want a very narrow silhouette, more like Spider-Man meets Bruce Lee, you know what I mean?” He added, “Bruce Lee looked good in clothes. He’s bad—a thin, cool guy who obviously had muscle tone and who moved and flowed really gracefully.”

Kravitz also asserted that he chooses a more “natural” workout regimen.

“All this is natural: no peptides, no human growth hormone, no testosterone,” he admitted. “There’s nothing wrong if people want to do those things. But there’s an alternative. You can do it naturally with exercise and food. Is it harder? Yes. Does it take more work? Yes. But that’s how I choose to do it, and it’s 100 percent attainable.”

This is not the first time Lenny Kravitz has publicly discussed working out in leather pants

Notably, Kravitz previously talked about his workout wear in an April 2024 interview with Variety. At the time, the singer addressed a TikTok video that had gone viral, showing him working out in leather pants.

“I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever—if I’m not doing cardio,” he told Variety. “If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”