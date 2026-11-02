Lenny Kravitz’s Rep Responds to Rumors He Was on Deadly Florida Flight

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Around 12:50 p.m. EST, a mid-sized Bombardier Learjet 60 suddenly plummeted towards the ground in Greenacres, Florida. This occurred near the Cresthaven and Military Trail in Palm Beach County, about nine miles from Mar-a-Lago. The flight departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was en route to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

As indicated by flight-tracking data and air traffic control recordings, the jet dropped roughly 27,000 feet in one minute before crashing vertically into a roadway, erupting upon impact. The crash instantly killed all nine on board. Shortly after, footage of the wreck circulated on social media.

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Among other speculations about the crash, one stood out that required confirmation from a rock star himself. Early reports mistakenly claimed that Lenny Kravitz may have been on board the jet. Late Sunday evening, a spokesperson for Kravitz confirmed to BocaNewsNow that the singer was not on the flight. Carleen Donovan, Kravitz public relations representative, emailed the news outlet stating, “The reports are untrue and incorrect.”

Social media Users Spreading Misinformation

These false reports stem from a mix-up of pilots and fabricated social media screenshots. Many online assumed the pilot was Emily Shelton, a 21-year-old pilot who went viral in August 2026 for successfully attempting an emergency landing on Interstate 10 near Pensacola, Florida. Many had shared fabricated screenshots of a Facebook post from Shelton, claiming she was “honored to be flying the one and only Lenny Kravitz from AUS to ELH tomorrow. Looking forward to having him on board”. This information is completely false, debunked by Shelton herself.

On Emily Shelton’s TikTok story, she posted, “I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify that I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected. RIP N722BD.”

The real co-pilot of the Learjet has been identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras. She got her pilot’s license while still attending high school. The other pilot has yet to be announced, while Filgueiras’ mother confirmed her daughter as the co-pilot. She said her daughter had been working as a commercial pilot for nine months and would be turning 21 in January.

In a statement to the New York Post, her mother, Camila, stated, “I wanted her to live her dream, but I knew that her dream was going to be the thing that would take her away from me.” She added, “I always knew it, but I was so proud of her. I know she was living her dream.”

Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images