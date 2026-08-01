Leo, August 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Your season is here. The Sun is in Leo, the energy of the whole month bends toward you, and August has every reason to feel like a victory lap after the slow, inward summer that preceded it. Except there’s an eclipse in your sign on the 12th, and eclipses don’t do victory laps. They do chapter breaks. So yes, Leo — this is your month. It just might not look the way you expected it to look.

The first week of August gives you room to settle into that solar energy before things get consequential. The Sun trine Saturn retrograde on the 7th is a useful early moment — a chance to get serious about something you want to accomplish before the eclipse reshuffles the deck. Saturn retrograde asks you to revisit rather than initiate, which means the work of the 7th isn’t starting something new; it’s making sure that what you’ve already built can actually hold the weight you’re planning to put on it. Leo’s instinct is to expand, to add, to amplify. Saturn asks you to check the foundation first.

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Then comes the 12th, and the New Moon and Solar Eclipse arrive together in Leo. A Solar Eclipse in your own sign is one of the rarest and most significant things the sky can do to you. It’s not just a new beginning — it’s a revision at the level of identity. Something about who you’ve been gets cleared to make room for who you’re becoming, and the catch is that you usually can’t see the full picture of what’s changing while it’s happening. The eclipse doesn’t ask for your input. It doesn’t wait until you’re ready. It arrives, it resets something fundamental, and then it leaves you to figure out what just changed.

What tends to happen with Leo eclipses is this: something you’ve been expressing starts to feel too small. A creative direction you’ve committed to, a way of presenting yourself to the world, a story you’ve been telling about what you want — the eclipse puts pressure on it, and what was comfortable stops fitting. This isn’t failure. It’s the sky deciding you’ve outgrown the last container. Let it be uncomfortable. The discomfort is directional.

Mercury enters Leo on the 9th, just before the eclipse, and Mercury conjunction Jupiter on the 15th is one of the best aspects of the whole month for you. Your mind is fast, your words are landing, and there’s an expansiveness to your communication that makes even big asks feel natural. The eclipse cracked something open; Mercury conjunct Jupiter is the moment you start articulating what you found there. This is the window to have conversations you’ve been putting off, to put words to whatever the eclipse stirred in you, to make the case for something you want with the full force of Leo conviction behind it.

The Sun trine Saturn retrograde on the 7th also has a quieter echo later in the month — on the 23rd, the Sun trines Chiron just as it enters Virgo. This is a gentle closing bracket on Leo season: a moment to look back at whatever the eclipse asked you to release and recognize that it was, in fact, something old. An old wound. An old way of needing to be seen. Leo’s relationship with recognition is complicated — you want it, you’ve sometimes built your whole identity around it, and the eclipse this month may have asked you to examine what you’re actually looking for when you seek it. The Sun trine Chiron offers a softening. The answer isn’t to need less. It’s to need it from the right places.

Sun conjunct Mercury in Virgo on the 27th is sharp and analytical — a useful tool for processing the month’s events with some distance. By then you’re in Virgo season, and the contrast between Leo’s expansive expressiveness and Virgo’s precision is instructive. The things that felt huge during eclipse week look more manageable from here. The changes that felt destabilizing have begun to settle into something you can actually work with.

The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on the 28th closes the month’s eclipse window and sits in opposition to your season. Pisces is Leo’s opposite on the zodiac axis — where Leo wants to be seen, Pisces wants to dissolve. A Lunar Eclipse in Pisces asks you to release some of the need for individual recognition and feel yourself as part of something larger. That’s not Leo’s natural inclination, but after a month that already asked you to examine your relationship with being seen, the Pisces eclipse has context to work with. Something in you is more available to this idea than you’d have been in July.

The Sun square Uranus on the 28th lands the same day as the eclipse, which means the end of August is noisy — a Uranus disruption alongside an emotional Pisces eclipse, after a month of identity renegotiation. This doesn’t have to knock you over. Leo is more resilient than the reputation suggests. You’ve handled a Solar Eclipse in your own sign, a Mercury-Jupiter conjunction, a Saturn reality check, and a Chiron healing all in one calendar month. A square at the finish line is just the last question on a test you’ve already passed.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.