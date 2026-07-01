Leo, July 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

For three weeks this month, your ruling planet is somewhere else entirely. The Sun spends the first stretch of July in Cancer, a sign built around comfort and emotional safety rather than the bold self-expression you usually run on. It’s not a bad placement for the Sun. It’s just not yours, Leo, and you’ll feel the difference in how much smaller your usual confidence sounds when it’s not getting amplified by your own territory. People might not notice the shift the way you do. You’re hyperaware of the room’s energy in a way most signs aren’t, and right now the room is running on a frequency that isn’t natively yours.

That doesn’t mean the early month has nothing for you. Use it differently than you normally would. Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini on the 4th, injecting unpredictability into the people and plans around you. You don’t love surprises you didn’t orchestrate yourself, but this one pays off if you ride it out instead of resisting it. Someone or something shows you a side you hadn’t accounted for, and your usual instinct to control the room isn’t going to be much help here. Let it play out instead of stepping in to manage it.

Videos by VICE

Neptune stations retrograde on the 7th in Aries, distant from your placements but good to know about for the haze it casts over financial and romantic decisions through the back half of July. Trust the version of events you can actually verify, not the one that flatters you most. You’re generous with belief in people, sometimes more generous than the situation deserves, and this transit makes it easier than usual to mistake a good story for a true one.

The 13th brings the Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer, intensifying that sense of being slightly miscast for a few more days. Conversations feel a degree more tender than your usual register, and that’s not a flaw; it’s just a different mode than the one you typically run on. The New Moon lands in Cancer the next day, on the 14th, asking you to set intentions around emotional security rather than visibility. That’s unfamiliar territory for you, since you usually set intentions around what you’re going to accomplish, not what you’re going to feel. Try it anyway. Not everything you start this month needs an audience watching you start it.

Then, on the 22nd, everything changes. The Sun enters Leo, your own sign, and the whole sky finally agrees with how you’ve always wanted to move through the world. This is your reset, your stretch of the calendar built for exactly your kind of energy, and you’ll feel the difference almost immediately: the air gets a little warmer, the room gets a little brighter, and so do you. Mercury, which has been retrograde, also goes direct on the 23rd, clearing whatever communication tangles built up while the Sun was still elsewhere and you were operating on a smaller scale than the one you actually thrive in.

Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on the 26th, asking the fire signs around you to slow down and take stock of structures they’ve outgrown. It’s not your placement directly, but take note anyway. You’re entering your season with serious drive behind you; make sure what you’re building is actually built to last, not just built to impress whoever happens to be watching you build it. Leo energy in its own season can mistake activity for progress, especially with this much fuel behind you. Check that what you’re chasing actually means something to you, not just to whoever you’d like everyone else to see.

The month closes with the biggest stretch of the year for you: the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on the 29th, doubling down on confidence, luck, and opportunity in your own sign. This is about as good as the sky gets for you, Leo, and you’ll know it the moment it lands. Doors that have been stuck for months might come open. People who’ve been on the fence about something might finally commit. Take advantage while the window is this wide, because conjunctions like this one don’t come around every year, and you’ve already spent three weeks waiting for your moment to actually arrive.

Hours later, the Full Moon arrives in Aquarius, your opposite sign, asking you to balance all that personal energy with actual consideration for the people orbiting around you. Big energy doesn’t have to mean a bigger ego than the room can hold. You can have both the confidence and the awareness of who else is standing in front of you, and this Full Moon is specifically testing whether you’ll choose both or just the one that feels easier.

This month hands you a sharp contrast, Leo: three weeks of feeling slightly out of place, followed by a return to exactly where you belong. The Sun coming home to your sign isn’t understated, and it isn’t supposed to be. You spend most months working to generate your own warmth. This one hands it to you directly, no effort required, which might feel almost suspicious after a lifetime of earning every bit of attention you’ve gotten.

Let the early discomfort make the late arrival mean more than it would have if you’d had everyone’s attention the entire time. You’ve earned the second half of July, even the parts that arrived without you having to fight for them. Spend it generously, the way you always say you will and don’t always follow through on once the attention is actually pointed at you. The people who stuck around during the dimmer three weeks are the ones who deserve to be brought fully into this one.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.