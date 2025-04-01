Leo, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The cosmos pushes you to action in the early days of April as the waxing crescent Moon moves through a sextile and square with your ruling celestial body in the first week. This lunar phase is a time for planning and preparation. Consider what goals you’d like to accomplish this month and beyond. With the Sun easing into another sextile with Jupiter by April 6, the stars appear to be beckoning you forward without rolling out the red carpet. The path ahead of you is clear, Leo. But that doesn’t mean it won’t take effort to cross it.

On April 7, Mercury returns direct, ending the infamous retrograde period wreaking communicative and technological havoc across the cosmos over the last several weeks. This planetary transition couldn’t come soon enough, as the Sun forms an auspicious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon on the same day. A waxing gibbous typically calls us to take up the manager role in our lives. How can you use your limited emotional, mental, and financial resources more efficiently? As nice as it would be to juggle everything we’d like to on our plates, the dishes simply aren’t big enough. The stars urge you to be honest with yourself. Find a better balance.

Almost a week later, your ruling celestial body forms a potent conjunction with Chiron under Aries. The latter dwarf planet governs our vulnerable sides, poking at sentimental weak spots and forcing us to reconcile with our past. While this might feel uncomfortable at first, this is often the first step in a greater healing journey. Push through the initial unease, stargazer. If you continue to run away from your past, then you are doomed to repeat it. It’s only by confronting these pitfalls head-on that we learn how to traverse them safely.

The Sun’s conjunction will soon transition into the same alignment with nearby Eris, a dwarf planet that tends to rile up our rebellious sides. Unsurprisingly, this cosmic alignment suggests a streak of pride getting in the way of your best interests. Keep your eyes locked on the bigger picture, Leo. Don’t let your stubborn streak get the best of you.

April 13 will be an especially powerful day in the cosmic forecast as Venus retrograde returns direct on the same day that the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra. Venus’ orbital shift will help clear miscommunications, stabilize finances, and reaffirm senses of self. The full Moon heightens perception further, helping us rationalize the nagging feelings brought on by the previous day’s conjunction of Sun and Chiron. Reflecting on the past without taking wisdom from it is a surefire path to rumination, Leo. Losing yourself in your ego isn’t the way to grow from these circumstances. Get yourself out of the picture.

An opposition of the Sun to Haumea retrograde in Scorpio suggests you ought to prepare for these rationalizations to surprise you. When direct, Haumea serves to clarify intuition and bridge the gap between your conscious and subconscious motivations. When retrograde, this radio signal can get static-y. You might not be afforded clear answers as to what lies beyond the visible realm of this path. In the absence of a definitive roadmap, the stars urge you to trust your ability to utilize the tools at your disposal. Use that faith as your guiding light.

On April 18, fiery Mars enters your celestial domain at the same time that the waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the Sun. This cosmic alignment suggests a need to speak your mind and affirm your beliefs. Don’t be afraid to be your own advocate, Leo. Your desire to be liked by others mustn’t overrule your desire to honor yourself. The waning gibbous Moon encourages release and closure. Not everyone is going to like you, nor is it your job to change that fact. Similarly, not every battle that happens in your proximity is yours to fix. Choose your battles wisely under this alignment.

This pursuit becomes more challenging around April 21 when your ruling celestial body forms a tense square with Mars, still under Leo. A fiery alignment with not much outlet for its energy, emotions are bound to run a little hot. Be careful of the temptation to overstep boundaries. Just because your intentions are good doesn’t mean it will come across that way to others around you. Don’t leave room for misinterpretation if you can help it. Speak up, loudly, and confidently. The initial discomfort of having to come to a conclusion that’s unpleasant goes away far faster than the sinking reality that you’ve allowed yourself to abide mistreatment or toxicity. (And remember, Leo: that includes how you treat and care for yourself, too.)

Another square between the Sun and Pluto locks into place on April 23, indicating an upcoming life lesson in the form of disciplinary love. The best things in life often require the most amount of effort, Leo. The magic is finding the kind of work that feels more joyous than stressful most of the time. There are bound to be days where the opposite is true, and that’s not necessarily a sign of impending disaster. Once again, the stars appear to be urging you outside of your ego-driven comfort zone. Don’t be so quick to define an obstacle as a disaster. Moreover, be willing to accept the fact that personal growth is a lifelong endeavor. This isn’t a trophy-collecting contest.

We end the month under the restorative shadow of a new Moon in Taurus. The darkest, most restful phase of the lunar cycle taking place under homebody Taurus sends a clear cosmic signal to hunker down, rest, and recharge. Your emotional, mental, and physical resources are finite and deserve the respect that comes with that. No matter how seemingly small or insignificant, this cosmic forecast urges us to find ways to put our feet up, whether literally or figuratively. Ask for help. Advocate for your well-being. These kinds of opportunities don’t come often, Leo. Make sure you use it while it’s here.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.