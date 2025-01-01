Leo, January 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of January.

Several notable planetary retrogrades permeate this month’s celestial forecast, including Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus. These regressive periods can get a bad reputation for their introspective focus and slower speed, but retrogrades aren’t all bad. Planetary retrogrades are prime opportunities to reflect, learn more about yourself and the world around you, and grow. Be wary of letting your pride and ego get the best of you during these challenging times, Leo. No one is immune to the lessons the cosmos sends us. Watch for decreased energy and motivation levels due to Mars retrograde, which spends the first part of the month in your celestial domain.

Jupiter retrograde in Gemini promotes the adoption of new ideas, beliefs, or perspectives. When these values are intrinsically tied to our sense of self, acclimating to them becomes far easier said than done. Allow Gemini’s flexible, air-ruled energy to keep you light on your feet this month. Achieving total control is a futile task. So, you might as well work on getting used to the amount of freedom you already have. Make the best of what you have while you have it.

Finally, Uranus retrograde in Taurus continues to push us toward parts of ourselves that we’ve kept hidden for one reason or another. Don’t be afraid to push back against societal or social expectations. In fact, Uranus is practically demanding that you do so. If there were ever a time to make a goal of redefining and re-establishing who you are, it would be under Uranus retrograde.

Motivation to pursue these untrodden paths will increase by January 6, when Mars retrograde exits your celestial domain after weeks. The waxing crescent Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling celestial body, the Sun, at the same time. This creates conflict within areas of personal expansion and growth. It might be tempting to hit the ground running after Mars retrograde’s influence over your Zodiac sign wanes. But the stars encourage a more thoughtful approach. Are you rushing ahead because you have a game plan or because you want others to think that you do? Give yourself time to think, Leo.

Hasty or short-sighted decisions become more likely around January 9 when the Sun forms another tense square with Chiron under Aries. This dwarf planet governs our emotional soft spots, past experiences, and vulnerabilities. A negative alignment with your ego-driven ruling celestial body suggests an inability or unwillingness to learn from past mistakes. The first mishap always offers the benefit of not knowing any better. But the more you run into these same grievances, the less you’ll be able to use that excuse.

January 13 will be an especially potent day in the cosmos as the full Moon reaches its peak under its ruling celestial domain, Cancer. That same day, the Sun forms an auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde in Taurus. The trine between the Sun and rebellious Uranus is a powerful alignment that lends itself to innovation, inspiration, and rebellion. Now is an ideal time to explore new avenues, whether professional or personal. Make sure you’re giving time to the paths you assume you wouldn’t want to take. Under Uranus’ influence, the cosmos is bound to surprise us with necessary but unexpected direction changes.

The still-full Moon crosses into your celestial domain the following day, on January 14, increasing emotional clarity and sensitivity. The easiest way around a problem is by getting to know it inside and out. Under the revealing glow of the Moon, the stars urge you to take a closer look at what’s in front of you. Don’t be so quick to assume that you know every minor nuance. These subtleties could be the difference between overcoming this obstacle easily and running into a brick wall. Even if you end up knowing more than you thought, what’s the harm in double-checking your info?

On January 16, the Sun directly opposes Mars retrograde under Capricorn and Cancer, respectively. This celestial standoff will likely be challenging but not impossible to navigate. As Mars retrograde saps motivation and stalls progress, its placement in Cancer suggests these delays might have more to do with your emotional state than you’re willing to admit. What fears, concerns, or prejudices are holding you back, Leo? Your ruling celestial body’s placement in Capricorn offers a healthy dose of pragmatism, making it easier to connect the dots and move from point A to point B.

The Sun ushers in Aquarius season starting on January 19 when it crosses from earth-ruled Capricorn to its new, hyper-creative, innovative, air-ruled sign. Aquarius season is an ideal time for daydreaming, vision boarding, and laying the groundwork for future endeavors. Now that you’ve had time to acclimate to the new year, the stars urge you to start figuring out your next steps. There is a great deal of emphasis on “figuring it out,” stargazer. Make sure you have your ducks in a row before rushing forward with your idea.

The potential for conflict increases around January 21 when your ruling celestial body forms a challenging square with the waning crescent Moon in Libra. This shrinking lunar phase encourages introspection and analysis, even if—perhaps especially if—those discoveries are uncomfortable. The waning crescent Moon implores us not to sweep things under the rug but to confront obstacles and impasses head-on. Considering its placement in righteous-minded Libra, it’s likely that these obstacles will have to do with the cognitive dissonance between what you want your reality to be and what it actually is.

Your ruling celestial body forms a conjunction with Pluto on this same day, increasing the chances that the events on and around this part of January will have long-lasting effects. Pluto’s faraway influence is primarily over inner transformation and our shadow selves. The changes that the cosmos are preparing for you have the potential to change who you are down to your core. This can be a frightening experience, but it can also be immensely rewarding. The benefit is greater than the temporary discomfort to get it.

On January 30, Uranus returns direct as the Sun forms an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. This cosmic alignment is conducive to adopting big ideas, making lofty goals, and defying your and others’ expectations. Keep an open heart and mind, and the cosmos’ positive energy will manifest before you in due time.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.