Leo, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

The waxing crescent Moon enters your celestial domain on May 3, helping to push you toward the necessary prep work that will help you accomplish your goals in the long term. This will become especially helpful in the coming days as Pluto retrograde shifts into effect on May 4. Pluto retrograde brings about significant transformations on an overarching, societal level.

When these types of evolutions occur, the best we can do is roll with the punches and try to learn what we can along the way. Be wary of letting your pride get the best of you, Leo. Just because you feel like you can come up with a better way to do things doesn’t always mean that’s the path the cosmos wants for you. A coinciding square between the Sun and the waxing crescent Moon on May 4 emphasizes the friction possible between your ego and the hand of fate.

Fortunately, the hurdles you encounter in the first days of the month don’t appear to stick around for very long. By May 7, the Sun forms a far more harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon, signaling bravery and courage in the face of the unknown. You can’t always wait to proceed until you have all the information you want. Sometimes, all you can do is take a leap of faith that you’re headed in the right direction. The positive alignment between the Sun and Moon suggests your heart and mind will be working in tandem. This will allow you to navigate this bumpy road with grace and wisdom.

The next week, the full Moon reaches its strongest phase in Scorpio. While this particular part of the lunar cycle is always more potent than most, its placement in Scorpio promises to raise questions of power flow, relationship dynamics, and your subconscious desires. Scorpio typically exists in the realm of the shadowy and opaque. The full Moon promises to cast those shadows aside and reveal deeper parts of yourself and others you might not have expected. Now will be an opportune time to practice your empathy skills, Leo. All of us are more layered and complex than we can ever fully appreciate. Be thankful for the chance to see deeper into these connections. This opportunity doesn’t come around that often.

Take note of the discoveries revealed to you under the full Moon’s glow. By May 18, the waning gibbous Moon forms a fortuitous trine with your ruling celestial body, pushing you to release that which no longer serves you. Pay attention to behaviors, routines, fears, or ideas that bring more stress than peace. No one is keeping a score against you like you think they are, Leo. If you communicate your needs appropriately, the right people will understand. If they don’t and continue to push you past your limits, then allow the trine of the Moon and Sun to give you the courage to remove them from your life. You don’t need to have a dramatic goodbye to get the closure your soul requires. All you have to do is make peace with yourself.

Gemini season begins on May 20 when the Sun transitions into this celestial domain, bringing with it an air of malleability, creativity, and versatility. This seasonal shift coincides with a sextile between the Sun and Saturn. Trying new ways of doing things requires extra strength as you push back against the current flow of things. Saturn imbues a sense of discipline and responsibility in these efforts, helping you not only think outside of the box but also have the mental and emotional capacity to stay there, where it’s often uncomfortable and disconcerting. You have to push yourself to grow. If things are coming too easily, then it’s a sign you’re not challenging yourself enough. Skill is one thing. Setting the bar too low is another.

Several days later, on May 24, the Sun forms a trine with Pluto retrograde. This cosmic alignment hints at great personal change. Remember that metamorphoses inherently feel strange and foreign. Willpower to push forward will be at an all-time high under the influence of this positive aspect. With the waning crescent Moon nearby pushing you toward greater introspection and reflection, this will be an opportune time to look deeper at your values and choices and how they assist (or detract from) your life’s purpose. These short, occasional check-ins can save you from tremendous and lengthy heartache in the future. It’s a way to honor your future self.

May 27 ushers in this month’s darkest lunar phase as the new Moon reaches its completion in Gemini. During this time, try to avoid taking on additional responsibilities. You have enough of them piled high on your plate, Leo. Are you taking on additional duties because you feel like you’re the best person for the job? Or because you want to try to be the most impressive and most productive? Don’t be so quick to take on these obligations for the sake of bragging, whether to others or yourself. The stars offer a critical reminder that other people around you are waiting to take the lead. Under the restorative shadow of the new Moon, perhaps now’s the time to let them.

Three days after the new Moon’s darkest phase, your ruling celestial body conjoins with Mercury. Communicative power will sharpen, allowing you to express your needs and wishes more clearly. It will become easier to form a strong opinion, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to wield this energy. Convictions are admirable. But if standing behind them involves stepping on or over others, perhaps it’s time to rethink your approach to accomplishing your goals. Your ambitions must not overrule your compassion, Leo. This is surely a recipe for disaster.

Your cosmic forecast for the month of May begins with the waxing crescent Moon entering your celestial domain for the second time. Once again, the cosmic cycle restarts. Use the final days of the month to plan and prepare for what you’d like to accomplish next month in June. Translating the murky pool of dreams and desires into tangible action is difficult but not impossible.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.