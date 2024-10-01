Leo, October 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope:

For fiery, friendly, and fearless Leo: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of October.

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, starts the month in a starry traffic jam with Mercury and Makemake under Libra. Conjunctions tend to oscillate the dominant energy to an extreme. This conjunction opens the door for pride to get in the way of your ability to communicate. It also affects your willingness to decide between right and wrong. Libra adds an empathetic nature for good measure, but it won’t necessarily be enough to supersede the Sun’s influence.



On October 2, a solar eclipse will occur under Libra. This eclipse will only be visible over parts of the Pacific Ocean and South America. But its emotional effects will be tangible worldwide. Solar eclipses offer an opportunity for new beginnings and fresh starts. This appears to be a natural progression from the previous day’s starry traffic jam, signaling a deep personal transformation that will prioritize contributing to evolution over catering to our egos.



Throughout the first week of the month, the Sun slowly locks into a square with Ceres under Capricorn and Mars under Cancer. The former dwarf planet governs our nurturing spirit, calling us to consider what kind of energy we put into the world and, conversely, what energies we absorb. Paired with fiery Mars’ square, you might find it more difficult to do what’s right. Indeed, these struggles persist even if you’re well aware that it’s the more positive option. As frustrating as this might feel, don’t let this discourage you. We all fall into self-destructive tendencies every now and then.



By October 14, the Sun directly opposes Chiron and Eris retrograde. This will be an ideal time to dig deep into our subconscious selves and determine what’s been keeping us from acting in our best interest. Whether fear of the unknown or the pride of assuming everyone else should go through the same hardships you did because you did, the cosmos hold a mirror up to your shadow self, urging you to find a path toward inner peace once and for all.



Simultaneously, the Sun forms a square with Mars and a trine with Jupiter retrograde. The former alignment indicates there won’t be much to do or say following these personal revelations. Sometimes, the most productive thing we can do is sit with our life lessons and let them soak in. There isn’t always a riveting speech to deliver or grandiose apology to perform. While avoiding these types of theatrics can be particularly irksome to someone as dramatic as you, Leo, you must try to trust the process. Closure doesn’t always need to come with a rousing climax. Jupiter retrograde is a helpful, albeit nagging, reminder that our internal growth need not be broadcast to the general public.



As further proof that action isn’t always the best way forward, the Sun and Jupiter’s trine is a significant contrast to your ruling celestial body’s square with Mars. It might not feel like you’re making much progress, but the Sun’s trine with Jupiter suggests otherwise. Indeed, this alignment signals tremendous growth, education, and prosperity. Use this as your silver lining when things get particularly tough this month. Under the Sun’s illuminating light, Jupiter retrograde offers a healthy bounty of celestial good fortune, even if we can’t fully appreciate the rewards this alignment entails right now. Trust that all hope is not lost.



Between October 17 and 18, the day of and after this month’s Super Moon, the Sun and Moon stand in direct opposition under Libra and Aries. Solar-lunar oppositions bring out the polar extremes of our personality. You might feel torn in two directions. Considering Libra and Aries’ role in this alignment, the stars suggest these opposite camps have to do with our desire to help others and be perceived as kind and generous versus our desire to achieve and come out as the victor on top. Issues of self-sacrifice will arise. Priorities will be called into question.

Feeling forced to change directions, professionally, personally, romantically, or otherwise, is never a pleasant sensation. The Sun and Mars’ ongoing square certainly illustrates the discomfort possible during this time. Keep your eyes focused on the trine between the Sun and Jupiter retrograde. This harmonious alignment is a clear signal that a significant life lesson is on the horizon. If you can stand the initial feelings of unease, you’ll come out stronger and wiser on the other side. Rest assured, Leo: the reward is well worth the effort.



On October 22, the Sun conjoins with instinctual Haumea and forms a square with Pluto, which went direct on October 10, just as it enters Scorpio, Pluto’s ruling sign. Scorpio’s realm is far more shadowy than your sunny sign is familiar with. But the dark holds the potential for great discoveries. The Sun and Haumea’s conjunction heightens self-awareness and sharpens your instincts, helping you diverge from plans you previously thought were set in stone. Pluto retrograde’s square with the Sun suggests that these ambitions weren’t leading you down the path you thought they were.



As the Sun traverses through Scorpio, you might notice a stronger temptation to sulk when things don’t go your way. While these sullen moods can provide some sense of immediate gratification, they’re largely unproductive. On October 24, the last-quarter Moon swings into Leo, recalibrating your emotional self and bringing you back to familiar territory. The Moon will help clarify some of the muddier concepts presented to you over the last month, gently identifying behaviors, relationships, or habits you could stand to let go of.



More often than not, the only reason we pout is because we don’t know how to express what we’re feeling internally. The Moon’s presence under your sign will help flesh out these feelings into words. This will alleviate the pressure to get your point across while offering other parties’ a chance to respond to your point of view. Conflict is always a two-way street, and in that same breath, so is conflict resolution.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.