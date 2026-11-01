Leo, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Your standards are sky-high, Leo, and you’re not shy about them. You expect a lot from your friends, your partners, your coworkers, and the barista who keeps getting your order wrong. Most of all, you expect a lot from yourself. That bar has pushed you to make bold work and love people generously, and the people in your corner know they’re getting your best. The flip side is that you almost never give yourself credit for hitting the mark, because you’ve already raised it again. This month, the Sun walks you through a series of tests that ask a simple question: whose standards are you actually trying to meet?

The month opens with the Sun in Scorpio, which feels like working under fluorescent lights after months of golden hour. Scorpio is intense and probing, and it wants to see what’s underneath the polish. On the 4th, the Sun meets Mercury, and your inner critic gets a megaphone. You might replay a presentation you gave, a text you sent, or a decision you made, picking it apart line by line. Some of that self-review is healthy. You care about doing things well, and that care is one of your best qualities. Just notice when the review turns into a trial with you as the defendant and no chance of acquittal.

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The first half of November is a good time to sort your standards into two piles. One pile holds the ones that come from you, the values you’d stand by even if no one ever found out. The other pile holds the ones you picked up somewhere along the way. A parent who only praised the A’s. A boss who treated every deadline like a fire. An ex who made you feel like you had to earn affection. Scorpio energy is great at this sort of excavation. Be thorough. You might discover that some of the pressure you’ve been feeling was never yours to begin with. Keep the first pile close, and start loosening your grip on the second.

The middle of the month brings the pressure to a peak. On the 18th, the Sun squares Jupiter, and on the 19th, it squares Mars, both of which are sitting in your sign. Squares bring challenges, and these two hit close to home. Jupiter in Leo wants you to go bigger, and Mars in Leo wants you to prove yourself. With the Sun squaring both, you could feel caught between wanting to impress everyone and feeling like nothing you do is enough. Expect some overcommitting, some short fuses, and possibly a blowup with someone whose expectations clash with yours. Take a breath before you respond to anything that gets under your skin.

These squares are uncomfortable, but they’re also a chance to catch yourself in the act. When you feel the urge to take on one more project just to show you can, ask yourself who you’re trying to show. When a friend or partner falls short of what you expected, ask whether you ever told them what you expected in the first place. A lot of the frustration that comes up this week will trace back to standards no one agreed to. You can keep your high bar. You just have to be fair about who you hold to it and how many times you move it. You’d be amazed how many fights fizzle out once expectations are spoken.

The 22nd brings welcome relief when the Sun moves into Sagittarius, a fellow fire sign. You’ll feel the change almost right away. Sagittarius energy is optimistic, adventurous, and a lot more forgiving than Scorpio. A mistake starts to look like a funny story you’ll tell at brunch someday. On the 24th, the Sun forms a trine with Neptune, which softens things even further and helps you see yourself with a little more compassion. Let yourself daydream. Picture the life you want without checking whether you’ve earned it yet. You’re allowed to want big things before you’ve proven you can handle them.

The 25th packs in two aspects at once. The Sun sextiles Pluto, giving you a calm sense of power and the confidence to set boundaries that protect your energy. The same day, the Sun opposes Uranus, which can bring a surprise that throws your plans off course. Maybe a project gets canceled, a guest drops out of your holiday plans, or someone you count on goes off script. Your first instinct might be to grip the steering wheel tighter. Try loosening it instead. Sometimes a plan that falls apart was only holding together because you were working overtime to keep it that way, and its collapse frees up time you badly needed.

On the 30th, the Sun forms a trine with Saturn, and the month ends on solid ground. Saturn is the planet of discipline and structure, and a trine is one of the friendliest aspects in astrology. Together, they help you build standards that hold up without wearing you down. This is a great day to set a goal for December that’s ambitious but realistic. Make a plan you can follow on a tired Tuesday as well as an inspired Saturday. Excellence that burns you out isn’t sustainable, and Saturn wants you to stick around for the long run. You’ll do your best work when rest is part of the plan from the start.

People look to you for warmth, Leo, and they find it every time. This month asks you to point some of that warmth inward. Keep your high standards, since they’re part of what makes you magnetic. Let go of the ones you inherited from people who never had your best interests at heart. Hold others to expectations you’ve actually communicated. Give yourself the same pep talk you’d give your best friend after a rough week. By the end of the month, you might find that you like yourself a lot more when you’re not constantly grading yourself. You’ve been passing the whole time.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.