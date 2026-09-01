Leo, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

August asked you to reckon with something. The eclipse in your sign cracked open a question about identity — what you want to be known for, what you’ve outgrown, what you’re becoming — and not all of it resolved by the 31st. September opens in the middle of that reckoning, with the Sun in Virgo and a very different assignment: stop being the center of it and start being useful to something. For Leo, that’s not nothing. It’s actually one of the harder things the sky can ask of you, and September asks it for most of the month.

The Sun in Virgo is your ruling planet in its most modest, service-oriented mode. Virgo doesn’t want to be seen; it wants to get things right. It notices what’s wrong. It refines. It runs a meticulous hand over everything and finds the places that could be better. For Leo, whose entire orientation is toward warmth and expression and creative presence, spending most of September with the Sun in this exacting, self-critical sign can feel like wearing someone else’s clothes. The ego is still there — it’s always there — but it’s being asked to work in a smaller, more precise register than you’re used to. The creative energy doesn’t disappear; it goes into craft rather than display.

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The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th is the month’s first significant moment, and it asks Leo to set intentions that don’t involve being at the center of them. What do you want to improve? What have you been doing carelessly that you could do with more attention? What work — unglamorous, detail-oriented, not particularly visible — actually needs you right now? The eclipse season just ended, meaning whatever new chapter it opened is in its earliest, most fragile stage. New Moons in Virgo are good for the patient work of tending something that isn’t ready to be shown yet. Not everything Leo touches has to be on display to be valuable.

Sun sextile Mars on the 14th is a cooperative moment — your ruling planet in Virgo working in harmony with Mars still in Cancer. Both are in their final stretches before sign changes, and together they make the 14th a functional, productive day: emotional drive meeting practical application. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to tackle that requires both energy and discernment, this is the day for it. Show up for the work and it will meet you.

On the 18th, Chiron retrograde re-enters Aries, crossing back from Taurus. Chiron in Aries carries the wound around selfhood — identity, agency, the fear that wanting things for yourself makes you selfish or demanding. For Leo, whose relationship with desire and recognition can be complicated, Chiron returning to Aries for another pass is worth noting. The eclipse already asked you what you want to be known for. Chiron’s return asks whether you feel entitled to want that at all.

On the 23rd, the Sun enters Libra at the Autumnal Equinox. Libra is more hospitable for Leo’s ruling planet — airy, social, oriented toward beauty and relationship. The second half of the month has more of the warmth and social ease that Leo runs best on. But Libra is also the sign of the other — less interested in the individual and more interested in the dynamic between individuals. For Leo, whose natural gravity is self-directed, Libra season is a prompt to consider what any given situation looks like from someone else’s vantage point. Not a diminishment. An expansion. There is more room in the relational frame than Leo usually expects.

The 26th is the month’s most loaded single day. The Sun opposes Neptune retrograde and trines Pluto retrograde while the Full Moon blazes in Aries. The Neptune opposition dissolves something — boundaries get blurry, the ideal and the actual merge in ways that can be beautiful or confusing or both. The Pluto trine provides depth and transformative support running alongside that dissolution. For Leo, the combination means the emotional culmination of the month comes with both confusion and real weight, and trying to resolve it on the 26th itself will probably produce the wrong answer. Give it a few days.

The Full Moon in Aries is fire meeting fire — your solar season now in Libra, but the Moon in Aries lighting up the boldest, most self-directed corner of the sky. Aries energy is the raw assertion Leo sometimes contains too carefully in service of being liked. An Aries Full Moon is permission to let something out that you’ve been holding: an opinion, a want, a creative impulse that doesn’t care whether it’s received well. You spent August being reset by an eclipse that didn’t ask your permission. You’ve spent September being useful and precise and considering other people’s vantage points. The Full Moon on the 26th is the sky handing you a window to be simply, unapologetically yourself again. Use it before the window closes.

Sun trine Uranus retrograde on the 28th closes the month with an inventive, electric note. Something unexpected opens, or something you’d written off becomes available again. For Leo, Uranus trine the Sun is one of those aspects where life gets more interesting rather than more complicated. A surprise that actually serves you. Take it.

September is the month after the spectacle. What it does is give the new chapter its first working conditions: the Sun in Virgo demanding precision, then Libra asking for relationship, then an Aries Full Moon reminding you what it feels like to want something just because you want it. By the time the month closes, Leo has moved through enough different registers to know that their warmth and creativity don’t require a particular sign placement to function. They go where you go. That was always going to be the lesson. September just proved it conclusively.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Leo! See you next month.