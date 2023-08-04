The Best Gifts to Buy a Leo for Their Birthday, Other Than the Sun

Happy birthday, Leo. You’re exhausting, and we’re obsessed with you.

Leos are gregarious leaders of the pack. They probably chew gum with their mouths open, and always have a Band-Aid in their bag. They might not be the first person to arrive at the function, but they’re the life of the party and the ultimate hype man in love, work, and whatever else you need.

Happy Leo Szn everyone. Reply with your best selfies. pic.twitter.com/tbAHT4N80v — Tsaastrology (@tsaastrology) July 22, 2022

We love the way you rally us to go out on a Tuesday night, Leo friends, and we’ll never forget the time when you threw hands at a Libra to get the best stuff at the estate sale (you deserved that six-foot-wide mirror), because you are a doer. You are a conjurer of high-energy vibes, and your season is finally here. That’s why Leos deserve a party—as well as a showering of presents that speaks to their pride, flair for drama, and predisposition to light things on fire.

What to gift a Leo, though? If only we could crawl inside the flame-filled brains of Danielle Steele, Kate Bush, or any of the other iconic lions born from July 23 to August 22. (Leo Cara Delevigne’s horny, lion-motif-filled home tour is a good start, though.)

Here’s exactly how to spoil the roaring fire sign in your life for their birthday, whether they’re a meat-loving Shania Twain fan (they are) or a whisky-drinking lover of extra-rumbly sex toys (they also are).

Step #1: Set the scene with…

… A literal pedestal

Put them on it. Find a spotlight, and hunker down for the night.

What they’re drinking

Your Leo’s birthday party should be filled with Aperol spritzes, Champagne, tequila, and the DIY experience of unboxing a spicy cocktail kit (or, should they be a teetotaler, a sexy, non-alcoholic spirit such as Kentucky 47). In the words of 311: Amber is the color of your energy. Give Leo the next best thing to drinking the sun.

What they’re eating

Personality, volume, and stature are key points to keep in mind when deciding how to feed your Leo. Get a cake that’s saturated with rum, and serve up some beef tacos.

What’s on the record player

Fellow Leos Mick Jagger, Ginger Spice, and Coolio are the hot bops tonight. And if you don’t have a turntable, here’s how to pick a record player for every budget, according to a vinyl laird at Amoeba.

Step #2: Shower them in gifts

Loud sex toys

And we mean loud in every sense of the word. Je Joue is a high quality sex toy brand whose vibrators are famous for their rumbly motors. You may ask why would you want a rumbly motor in your sex toy—and the answer is: It’s hot, dude! It’s also loud-quiet, and the vibrations hit deeper. The brand makes one of the best rechargeable bullet vibrators out there (a rarity in bullet vibes, which usually use batteries). Throw in a two-in-one feather tickler riding crop for kicks.

“How did you know I’m a fire sign?”

If you’re gifting your Leo apparel, make sure its airbrushed sparkles compete with full-blast sunshine. And if your Leo has a penis, gift them the famous David Archy underwear that lifts, but does not flatten one’s junk (they’re a cult favorite in the online symposiums on how to make one’s penis feel and look bigger).

Because they rule karaoke night

… And that’s OK on their birthday.

All that glitters

Gold on gold on gold is the go-to color palette for a Leo, especially when it comes to their jewelry choices. No one, except maybe a Scorpio, could pull off Gabi Rielle’s Gothic script necklace like a Leo.

Affordable luxury is where it’s at

Listen, Leos are bougie jabronis. They will expect all that glitters and then some for their birthday, which is why we have found some (suprisingly) affordable luxury items for you to slip into their arms, starting with a travel-sized Cartier perfume for a mere $25. Pair it with a bouquet of sunflowers, and you’re in the clear.

A biiig swanky must-have for the Leo who loves home goods? Silk pillowcases. There are few simple pleasures in this life that compare to resting your sweet cheeks (AND your face) on a cool, impossibly smooth mulberry silk pillowcase, and Amazon is slinging them for around $11 a pop in over a dozen colorways.

No one, except Sagittarius babies, can throw hands like your Leo. Pamper their paws with this heated hand massager from Amazon, which has earned high ratings from over 1,400 reviewers. As one stan writes, “I purchased this for my mom who has arthritis throughout her body. She often wears a hand brace/compression brace but this gives her relief quickly.”

A (portable) ring of fire

If they’re the outdoorsy type who shops at Huckberry, gift them the internet’s favorite traveling fire pit by Solo Stove. If they’re the barfly or homebody type, gift them a Tsubota Pearl lighter that will sit pretty on the coffee table—and in their hand when they’re lighting up an herbal cig.

Meat-shredding claws

Who is pulling the pork? Baby is pulling the pork, with their meat-shredding claws. They’re also perfect for tearing through chicken, coleslaw, dirt—you name it, they shall shred.

The closest thing to the sun

… Is their shining face in this mirror, which is really more of an art object. It’s definitely a high-budget piece, but it’s also the perfect gift for a Leo who is moving into a new home, and looking to put down roots with pride in their digs.

This Shania Twain outfit, specifically

“The best part about being [a Leo] is the prerogative to have a little fun.” –ST

A worthy chalice

If this $1,000 Italian glass chalice sells out before you get it, don’t sweat. There are endless Design Toscano versions waiting in the wings (but you already knew that) and a sick bedazzled solo cup by A-Morir, who has made some epic pieces for celebs such as Paris Hilton, Beyoncé, and other hot people .

See you again come Virgo season. It will be less exhausting (but get ready to bring your itemized planner.)

