Leon Russell Has Died at the Age of 74

Leon Russell, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll artist and songwriter known for his work with Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and countless others, has died at the age of 74.

Russell, who was inducted into both the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2011, died in his sleep this morning, according to a statement on his website. No specific cause of death was mentioned, though his label told NPR that the artist “had heart bypass surgery in July and was recovering from that.”

Described by the New York Times as a “musician’s musician,” Russell’s work ran from country to gospel to rock to blues. His 50-year career saw him play the role of bandleader, studio artist, and songwriter for others. He led Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen band on tour in 1970 and famously appeared at the George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh in 1971.

In 2010 he released an album with Elton John, The Union, before the two went out on tour together.

Watch Elton John inducting Russell into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 below.

