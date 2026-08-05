Leon Thomas Reveals the Greatest Lesson He Learned From the Best Songwriter in R&B History [Exclusive]

Leon Thomas is a craftsman first. His career revolves around a meticulous study of R&B and funk, as well as the instruments he’s learned and mastered over the years. But a big part of that studious mindset comes from the close mentors he’s had over the years.

One of those idols was Babyface, arguably the greatest songwriter in the entire history of music. Their connection most famously stems from their credits on SZA’s massive hit “Snooze” in 2022. Additionally, his Rascals production partner Khris Riddick-Tynes was Babyface’s protege, learning under the R&B legend as well.

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It’s that connection that he holds as a big reason for his success in the music industry today. In a Q&A with T-Mobile during Lollapalooza weekend, Leon Thomas told Noisey about the immense pressure he felt existing in R&B. He admitted to feeling “heavy-weighted expectations on what I could bring to the genre.” But Babyface helped show him that overthinking will hamper an artist more than anything.

“Some of my favorite conversations were me being with [Babyface] and him unraveling my overthinking,” Thomas said. “Him just letting me know I’m just more than enough. All I gotta do is just present my version of cool, and the rest of the world is gonna follow. He’s been so right up to this point.”

Leon Thomas Talks Babyface’s Impact on His Music during T-Mobile Lollapalooza Q&A

Additionally, spending time in Babyface’s studio alone was pretty sobering for Thomas. However, it also gave him a huge measuring stick for how far he could go in the music industry. “You walk into his studio, and it’s literally from the floor to the ceiling, plaques all the way down the hallway. Anytime I feel like I’m doing really well, I got to visit his studio so I can really see what success looks like,” Leon Thomas added.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the “MUTT” singer talked about Ty Dolla $ign proving to be a valuable friend and mentor. He noted that Ty Dolla mostly allows him to operate on his own creative whim rather than try to mold him into his specific vision. Mixed with being a good model for a successful career in R&B, Leon Thomas looks up to him like a brother.

“I really respect him for kind of setting the stage and a great example of how to really keep a career going and still stay grounded,” Thomas said. “He’s a family man, always has his family around. It’s a great example for me as I’m moving forward.”

Photo via T-Mobile